Hammes recognized as a top developer in Revista 2020 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Company has been recognized as one of the nation's top developers in the 2020 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. The report, produced by healthcare real estate data firm Revista and Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, ranked firms based on total square footage of outpatient construction projects started or completed in 2019.

In its first year participating, Hammes ranked second out of more than 30 developers with outpatient projects totaling 693,300 square feet. The report is the only independently verified research project that focuses exclusively on outpatient developments including medical office buildings, outpatient surgery centers, clinics, urgent care centers and freestanding emergency rooms/emergency departments.

The Revista/HREI Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development report is another data point that reflects Hammes' position as a national leader in healthcare facility development. For 18 years, Hammes has been ranked as the nation's top developer by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey, which evaluates firms based on both inpatient and outpatient project volume.

"We're proud to be among the top developers in the Revista outpatient development report," said Todd Kibler, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We consider it a reflection of our longstanding commitment to the healthcare industry and to our clients, who entrust us to support their mission of providing quality patient care."

