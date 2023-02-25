SMI 11'176 -0.6%  SPI 14'386 -0.5%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'210 -1.7%  Euro 0.9917 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'179 -1.9%  Gold 1'811 -0.7%  Bitcoin 21'735 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9405 0.0%  Öl 83.2 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CS-Aktie: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte nächste Woche Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger fordert Verbot von Kryptowährungen - "Dummes Glücksspiel"
Diese Bücher über Berkshire-CEO Warren Buffett sollten Anleger kennen
KW 8: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
KW 8: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
25.02.2023 01:00:00

Hammerhead Energy Files Final Canadian Non-Offering Prospectus and Confirms Expected Trading on the NASDAQ and TSX

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead Energy" or the "Corporation") today announced that in connection with the previously announced business combination among the Corporation, Hammerhead Resources Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV, which was completed on February 23, 2023, the Corporation has filed and received a receipt from the Alberta Securities Commission for its final Canadian non-offering prospectus.

The Corporation is now a reporting issuer under the Securities Act (Alberta) and its Class A common shares and warrants are scheduled to commence trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "HHRS" and "HHRSW," respectively, and on the TSX under the ticker symbols "HHRS" and "HHRS.WT," respectively, on February 27, 2023.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, was formed in 2009 and has over 85 employees as of February 23, 2023.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie
President and CEO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Mike Kohut
Senior Vice President and CFO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions.  The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about Hammerhead Energy's listing on the NASDAQ and the TSX. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Hammerhead Energy's views as of any subsequent date, and Hammerhead Energy does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, Hammerhead Energy's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hammerhead Energy's filings with the Alberta Securities Commission and United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hammerhead-energy-files-final-canadian-non-offering-prospectus-and-confirms-expected-trading-on-the-nasdaq-and-tsx-301755944.html

SOURCE Hammerhead Energy Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

24.02.23 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
24.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Als wäre nichts passiert
24.02.23 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen schwach
24.02.23 SMI wie festgefahren
24.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Rückfall an die Haltezone
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'604.64 19.58 WSSM2U
Short 11'834.81 13.95 BSSSMU
Short 12'306.26 8.72 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'176.04 24.02.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'711.07 19.25 AISSMU
Long 10'441.23 13.29 A7SSMU
Long 10'026.56 8.86 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
Holcim-Aktie verliert: Holcim weiter auf Rekordkurs - Überraschender Management-Wechsel
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Medical Properties Trust gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Anhaltende Inflation bringt Zinssorgen zurück: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich abgeschlagen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
ObsEva-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ObsEva kämpft mit weiterer Reorganisation ums eigene Überleben
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
SEC greift am Kryptomarkt hart durch - Deutlich mehr Durchsetzungsmassnahmen in 2022
Aus diesen Gründen erwirbt Warren Buffett mit Berkshire Hathaway keine Immobilien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anhaltende Inflation bringt Zinssorgen zurück: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich abgeschlagen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche sichtlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.