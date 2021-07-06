SMI 11’954 -0.1%  SPI 15’389 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’511 -1.0%  Euro 1.0932 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’053 -0.9%  Gold 1’797 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’410 0.7%  Dollar 0.9247 0.2%  Öl 74.7 -3.1% 

Hamid Sabet, DC, QME is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HEMET, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamid Sabet, DC, QME is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Chiropractic Medicine for his exceptional work in the Medical field and to his patients at his private practice, Sabet Chiropractic.      

Hamid Sabet, DC, QME, is being recognized for his professional excellence, personalized bedside manner reported by patients, and his innovative techniques and services. Proudly serving the Hemet and Lake Elsinore area, Sabet Chiropractic has become a trusted community health and wellness center - providing patients with muscle relief, preventative methods to reduce risk of pain and illness, and highly-targeted techniques that are minimally invasive and tailored to a patient's wellness goals. Known for delivering highly effective results, Sabet Chiropractic specializes in auto accident injuries, work injuries, massage therapy, nutritional therapy, and sports injuries.

Americans are suffering more injuries as a result of remote work and stay-at-home guidance. According to the American Chiropractic Association, 92 percent of chiropractors surveyed reported an increase in patients with neck pain, back pain, or other musculoskeletal issues.

Patients who visit the practice are drawn to Dr. Sabet's empathetic care, which largely comes from his own struggles with chronic pain at the young age of 21. An avid athlete, Dr. Sabet was a swimmer and cross-country runner. At the height of his sports career, he faced fatigue, pain, and chronic illnesses, and decided to see a chiropractor, despite not having insurance or a steady income. After intense therapy and visible results, Dr. Sabet knew that becoming a chiropractor was his true calling, and he would be committed to helping other patients take control of their health and well-being.

"I am deeply humbled by this recognition, and want to thank our loyal patients for giving us the opportunity to help them meet their wellness goals," said Dr. Sabet. "The past year has proved to be a difficult year for many, especially as our patients navigate the pandemic, and juggling more responsibilities than ever before. To think that Sabet Chiropractic plays a role in helping our patients relieve stress and achieve their health and wellness goals, is rewarding. And, we look forward to continuing to serve our greater community."

Dr. Sabet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of California Irvine and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles. He became a Qualified Medical Examiner (QME) and has completed post-graduate courses in sports rehab. He is currently pursuing post-graduate work that is focused on biomechanics and neurology.

When he's not in the office, Dr. Sabet is pursuing his personal hobbies, which include working out, enjoying nature and reading books, specifically on self-improvement, neurology, and quantum physics. Dr. Sabet is also an aspiring music producer and author. His philosophy to life is giving back, and he aims to do that through his profession and through philanthropic work outside of the office.

Dr. Sabet lives in Hamet with his wife, Atoosa Sabet.

For more information on Sabet Chiropractic, visit http://4yourspine.com/.  

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamid-sabet-dc-qme-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301326315.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

