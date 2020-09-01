Hamburger Stand Announces Amazing Ooze Fest Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand is going to rock your culinary socks off with their highly anticipated Ooze Fest event! The delicious lineup includes three new headliners, all doused with the chain's new cheese sauce. Experience unsurpassed deliciousness with the Double Cheese Chili Fries! Its medley of flavors include ooey-gooey cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and Wienerschnitzel's legendary Chili. Then, there's the harmonious Double Cheese Fries, topped with zesty cheddar and yummy cheese sauce. Last but certainly not least, the Double Cheese Chili Dog, topped with oh-so-melty cheese sauce, American cheese and world-famous Chili. It's so delicious, it'll make your taste buds sway! But hurry, this tasty trio will be available for a limited time only.

"This culinary ensemble is pitch-perfect," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We're confident guests will agree and be cheering for an encore."

No need to trek through a desert to experience these amazing headliners. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

