01.09.2020 01:37:00

Hamburger Stand Announces Amazing Ooze Fest Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand is going to rock your culinary socks off with their highly anticipated Ooze Fest event! The delicious lineup includes three new headliners, all doused with the chain's new cheese sauce. Experience unsurpassed deliciousness with the Double Cheese Chili Fries! Its medley of flavors include ooey-gooey cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and Wienerschnitzel's legendary Chili. Then, there's the harmonious Double Cheese Fries, topped with zesty cheddar and yummy cheese sauce.  Last but certainly not least, the Double Cheese Chili Dog, topped with oh-so-melty cheese sauce, American cheese and world-famous Chili. It's so delicious, it'll make your taste buds sway! But hurry, this tasty trio will be available for a limited time only.

Ooze Fest has arrived at Hamburger Stand! We poured our new yummy, ooey-gooey cheese sauce on three of your faves. Available now for a limited time only.

"This culinary ensemble is pitch-perfect," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We're confident guests will agree and be cheering for an encore."

No need to trek through a desert to experience these amazing headliners. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value.  It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Southern California, Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality food at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. (PRNewsfoto/Hamburger Stand)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamburger-stand-announces-amazing-ooze-fest-lineup-301121372.html

SOURCE Hamburger Stand

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 560.40
1.37 %
Sika 216.60
1.12 %
Roche Hldg G 315.70
0.70 %
Givaudan 3’790.00
0.61 %
Novartis 78.04
-0.17 %
CS Group 9.93
-1.45 %
UBS Group 10.99
-1.52 %
SGS 2’338.00
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.00
-1.68 %
Swiss Life Hldg 364.80
-2.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
31.08.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
31.08.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Bären erhöhen den Druck / Amazon – Rekordjagd trifft Kurszielbereich
28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Fall Nawalny beschäftigt deutsche Justiz
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
August 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag leichter. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich abwärts. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls ins Minus. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB