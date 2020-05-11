+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 21:45:00

Hamad International Airport Ranked "Third Best Airport in the World" by SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020

Qatar's International Airport retains "Best Airport in the Middle East" and "Best Staff Service in the Middle East" Titles

DOHA, Qatar, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (HIA) has been ranked the "Third Best Airport in the World," among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. Rising from fourth position in 2019 to third in 2020, HIA has been steadily rising in the "World's Best Airports" rankings since the start of its operations in 2014.

 

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: "Every year that we move up the ranks is particularly rewarding as this honour comes directly from our passengers who have shared their experiences travelling through our airport through SKYTRAX surveys. Despite all the challenges that the aviation sector faces today, we are committed to our primary role of helping travellers reach their home countries safely."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of SKYTRAX, said: "Hamad International Airport continues to achieve a top position as leading, global hub airport and the staff and management should be delighted by this recognition from customers. In 2020, Hamad International Airport for the first time moved into the top 3 worldwide airports, which is a fabulous achievement."

In addition, HIA has been voted the "Best Airport in the Middle East" for the sixth year in a row and "Best Staff Service in the Middle East" for the fifth year in a row. HIA also continues to retain its five-star airport classification since 2017. These achievements are a result of the hard work and determination demonstrated by the airport staff, to make HIA the "world's fastest growing airport." 

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer added: "The world faces unprecedented challenges due to the spread of Corona virus, and we are sure that the crisis will be overcome only through comprehensive cooperation between all concerned parties and civil society in preserving the safety and security of all. Our award for 'Best Staff Service in the Middle East' and 'Best Airport in the Middle East' will reinforce our resolve to continue our operations in these difficult times with our utmost care to implement all measures to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and employees first."

The SKYTRAX World Airport Awards represent the passengers' choice when it comes to airports they are inclined to travel through. With passengers at the heart of the airport's strategy, HIA has been investing in cutting edge smart technologies, automation and self-service, as part of its smart airport vision. The World Airport Awards are the most coveted quality accolades for the airport industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166547/Hamad_International_Airport.jpg

SOURCE HIA (Hamad International Airport)

