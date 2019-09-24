24.09.2019 15:19:00

Halverson Company and Bühler Group Partner to Help Improve Food Production in the Western United States

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halverson Company today announced a partnership with Bühler Group of Switzerland to provide more turnkey construction projects for the grain handling and feed and flour milling industries. The strategic partnership is the culmination of years of working closely together in the western United States to deliver large projects for major food producers.

"This partnership will enable us to work even more closely together designing and completing large-scale, grain-handling projects," said Steve Halverson, CEO of Halverson Company. "We will be able to more easily design joint projects with Bühler equipment in mind, and Bühler will be able to design and innovate process solutions that meet the needs of our joint customers."

Every day, hundreds of companies address food production thanks to powerful partnerships like this one between Halverson Company and Bühler Group. Combining the grain handling facilities design, construction and maintenance expertise of Halverson Company with the grain milling and processing equipment of Buhler, will help companies in the western U.S. continue to provide the solutions to help feed millions.

"We are honored to partner with Halverson Company and blend our reputation with theirs," said David Riley, channel sales manager at Bühler Group. "We look forward to years of cooperation in bringing large-scale projects to life for our joint grain handling and milling clients."

Halverson Company and Bühler Group plan to continue to work on large-scale projects in the western and northwestern U.S. in the coming months.

About Halverson Company

Halverson Company is a leading full-service engineering, procurement and construction firm that builds bulk materials handling facilities and animal feed mills. Since 1914, Halverson has been a trusted innovator, delivering turnkey solutions that address building needs safely and reliably. From planning and designing to fabrication and construction, Halverson handles each facet of the build process with precision, skill and transparency. Companies such as Ardent Mills, Cargill, CHS, Foster Farms and Grain Craft rely on Halverson Company to provide them with the finest project experience, which is why Halverson clients often become customers for life. For more information, visit www.halversoncompany.com today.

About Bühler Group

Bühler is a global provider of industry-leading process solutions for the grain milling industry, among other industries. The company provides technologies for the entire milling process, including intake, cleaning, moistening and grinding of raw products as well as weighing, packaging, loading and quality control of finished products. Of all the wheat milled across the globe, approximately 65 percent is processed on Bühler mills, making the company a major contributor to world nutrition. Every day, millions of people and thousands of companies rely on quality solutions and sustainable value-added services from Bühler across the entire value chain. For information, visit www.buhlergroup.com.

PR Contact                                                                                                                      

Bruce Law
bruce@sproutmarketing.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halverson-company-and-buhler-group-partner-to-help-improve-food-production-in-the-western-united-states-300923978.html

SOURCE Halverson Company

