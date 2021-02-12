SMI 10’859 0.1%  SPI 13’551 0.1%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 13’975 -0.5%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’671 0.0%  Gold 1’817 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’666 0.1%  Dollar 0.8927 0.3%  Öl 60.7 -0.2% 

12.02.2021 12:20:00

Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MGLN, BPFH, CMD, GWPH, SPWH, ALSK

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 STERIS ordinary shares for each Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each GW American Depositary Share (ADS). If you are a GW Pharmaceuticals shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ATN International, Inc. for $3.40 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--mgln-bpfh-cmd-gwph-spwh-alsk-301227526.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

