07.01.2020 01:00:00

Halo Micro is leading mobile fast charging transformation with its full portfolio of high efficiency battery chargers and DC-DC converters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Halo Microelectronics announced two new products that utilize switched capacitor architecture to deliver 98% efficiency DC-DC conversion, which outperforms traditional DC-DC converters by up to 10% in efficiency.  This higher efficiency significantly reduces the thermal dissipation in mobile devices such as smartphones, thus enabling more power to be delivered to the battery and resulting in a faster charging speed.  With the advent of 5G technology, and the increasing demand for rich content delivery, the battery capacity of smartphones will continue to increase, and faster charging will become an increasingly important feature for enhanced user experience. Halo Micro is at the forefront of this transformation happening in the mobile industry.  Halo's market leading products will deliver 2x to 5x faster wireless and wired charging experiences in comparison to previous solutions.

"We are excited to be introducing the HL7221 and HL7225 family of products today. With our solution, Halo is enabling charging speed that was unimaginable for mobile phones in the past," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Micro.  "With close collaboration with leading mobile OEM's and battery manufacturers, Halo is poised to deliver a safe and seamless fast charging experience for consumers to enhance their ever-increasing dependency on mobile devices."

Key features and Benefits of HL7221 and HL7225 fast charging solution

HL7221 20W 98% efficiency 2:1 DC-DC converter

  • Ideal for greater than 20W fast wireless charging application
  • 20V max operational Input voltage
  • 98% efficiency for 20W output
  • Programmable protection feature

HL7225 30W 98% efficiency 2:1 direct charger

  • Ideal for greater than 30W fast USB charging application
  • 98% efficiency for 30W output
  • Dual input for USB charging and wireless charging input
  • Fast response LDO for CV and CC mode
  • Input and Output Voltage and Current protection for safe charging
  • Compact 7.5mm2 WLCSP Package

For more information about Halo's fast charging solutions: http://www.halomicro.com/AIWUr1a65.html

Please come visit us at the Westgate Hotel  Suite 5100 in the North Tower, during CES from Jan 7 through Jan 10.  For meeting arrangements, please contact media@halomicro.com.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy efficient smart systems.  Halo Microlectronics has been driving innovation in mobile, IoT and automotive systems, since 2012. Find out more at www.halomicro.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-micro-is-leading-mobile-fast-charging-transformation-with-its-full-portfolio-of-high-efficiency-battery-chargers-and-dc-dc-converters-300982112.html

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.01.20
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
06.01.20
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
06.01.20
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirkten sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus. In Deutschland waren hingegen kräftige Verluste zu sehen. An den US-Börsen ging es unterdessen aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;