Fragwürdige Werbung: Krypto-Astrologin für Kooperation mit Celsius kritisiert
20 Tipps um mehr Geld zu sparen
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
BSDEX, Coinbase, Bitstamp & Co. im Kryptowährung-Handelsplattform-Vergleich
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
30.10.2022 00:42:00

Halloween Party in East Hollywood is Back by Popular Demand at the Church of Scientology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-friendly Halloween fun October 31 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. All are welcome.

Family-friendly Halloween party at the Church of Scientology in East Hollywood with 100,000 pieces of candy at 20 trick-or-treat stations, photo booths and Halloween games galore.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is the place to be for a safe and memorable Halloween celebration.

The Church of Scientology is pulling out all the stops for the annual Halloween extravaganza this Monday. 

The entire family is invited to the East Hollywood Halloween Spooktacular from 4-9 p.m. at 4810 Sunset Blvd. 

Expect plenty of free "treats" and activities, including more than 100,000 pieces of candy at 20 different trick-or-treat stations all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way. There will be pumpkin carving, Halloween photo booths and Halloween games galore.

It's the place to be for a totally safe and memorable Halloween celebration for the entire family.

"I think that it's awesome that the Church of Scientology put this together," said a Batman look-alike at the drive-through treat station at the Church last year in a video on the new interactive section on the Scientology website, also available on the Scientology channel on YouTube. "It's a community thing. We need more of this kind of thing, especially with the pandemic that just passed, it's nice to have people get together."

Come in costume and bring home memorable pictures of the kids with their favorite Halloween characters.

Join the fun at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a Spook-tacular Halloween celebration. 

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or the new interactive timeline at Scientology.org/our-help-is-yours/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halloween-party-in-east-hollywood-is-back-by-popular-demand-at-the-church-of-scientology-301662924.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

