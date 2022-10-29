|
30.10.2022 00:42:00
Halloween Party in East Hollywood is Back by Popular Demand at the Church of Scientology
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-friendly Halloween fun October 31 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. All are welcome.
The Church of Scientology is pulling out all the stops for the annual Halloween extravaganza this Monday.
The entire family is invited to the East Hollywood Halloween Spooktacular from 4-9 p.m. at 4810 Sunset Blvd.
Expect plenty of free "treats" and activities, including more than 100,000 pieces of candy at 20 different trick-or-treat stations all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way. There will be pumpkin carving, Halloween photo booths and Halloween games galore.
It's the place to be for a totally safe and memorable Halloween celebration for the entire family.
"I think that it's awesome that the Church of Scientology put this together," said a Batman look-alike at the drive-through treat station at the Church last year in a video on the new interactive section on the Scientology website, also available on the Scientology channel on YouTube. "It's a community thing. We need more of this kind of thing, especially with the pandemic that just passed, it's nice to have people get together."
Come in costume and bring home memorable pictures of the kids with their favorite Halloween characters.
Join the fun at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a Spook-tacular Halloween celebration.
The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.
The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or the new interactive timeline at Scientology.org/our-help-is-yours/.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halloween-party-in-east-hollywood-is-back-by-popular-demand-at-the-church-of-scientology-301662924.html
SOURCE Church of Scientology International
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen. Hier steht Lars @Erichsen auf der 🎤🎥Bühne und gibt David Kunz COO der BX Swiss einen Einblick in sein Investitionsverhalten
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken und Bilanzsaison: SMI vor dem Wochenende fester --DAX schliesst im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Woche mit Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Freitagshandel etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}