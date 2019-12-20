WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hallmark-Recalls-Candles-Due-to-Fire-and-Laceration-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Frosted balsam jar candles

Hazard: When the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

Consumer Contact:

Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500

Description:

This recall involves the frosted balsam soy blend jar candles. The scented candles are green and have three wicks. The candle's glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top. Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle. Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle's underside.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 6 reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.

Distributor: Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.



Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-047

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallmark-recalls-candles-due-to-fire-and-laceration-hazards-300978515.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission