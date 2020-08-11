11.08.2020 21:08:00

Halliburton Surplus Real Estate Auctions Set for Oct

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a leader in global live and interactive real estate auctions announced today it will auction surplus real estate assets for Halliburton, one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, through live and online auction events Oct 7-9. The auctions, which will be held in five US states plus Canada, feature industrial buildings and land. The auctions are offered in conjunction with JLL.

Williams & Williams logo. (PRNewsFoto/Williams & Williams) (PRNewsfoto/Williams & Williams)

Properties are located in Sandersville, MS; Belfield, ND; Edmonton, AB; and Sonora, Odessa and Brownfield in Texas; Artesia & Farmington in New Mexico; and Haynesville & Broussard in Louisiana. Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President at Williams & Williams stated that buyers need to complete their due diligence before the auction as each property will be conveyed "where is, as is" with no contingencies given for inspections or financing.

Details are available by contacting Williams & Williams. Due diligence materials and sale documents are also available for review upon request. Public inspections will be offered in late August and September. All properties except Sandersville, MS, and Edmonton, AB, will be sold on site during a live auction, with simultaneous online bidding. Sandersville & Edmonton will be sold in an online only auction at AuctionNetwork.com from Oct 5-7.

Fitzwilson said high bidders will be required to make a non-refundable 10% down payment immediately after the auctions, and close in 30 days. For more information and to request a due diligence package please visit https://www.williamsauction.com/halliburton. 

About Williams & Williams:

Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions.  A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halliburton-surplus-real-estate-auctions-set-for-oct-301110310.html

SOURCE Williams & Williams

