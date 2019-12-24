24.12.2019 01:00:00

Hall Cars offers thousands of dollars in discounts on 90+ used models

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The end of the year is a great time to buy vehicles, with dealerships often discounting the rotating model year in an attempt to make more room on the lot for the shiny new stuff. The focus is almost singularly on selling new vehicles, not used ones. Hall Cars, a Milwaukee-based dealership specializing in Mazda and Volkswagen vehicles, has decided to buck this trend. They are offering significant discounts on around 90 different used vehicles in their inventory.

About half of the models on sale fall under the $12,000 mark, with the other half going for around $15,000-$16,000. There are a multitude of 2012 to 2014 Volkswagen Jetta models on sale, both combustion TSI models and diesel TDI models. There are also a few models as new as 2017, including the 2017 Mazda6 and 2017 Mazda CX-5. A particularly good deal can be found on the two fully loaded 2016 Touareg Executive models, one of which has been discounted by a staggering $23,500.

As stated before, Hall Cars is a certified Volkswagen and Mazda dealer, meaning many of the vehicles on sale are Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO vehicles are fully repaired before they're put out on the lot. CPO warranties are superior to the warranties offered on non-CPO used cars. For those looking to buy a used Volkswagen, a CPO one is always a better deal than a non-CPO one. For this reason, potential customers are highly encouraged to shop at a dealership that is certified by the brand it sells. Also, CPO Volkswagen vehicles are emission tested before being sold.

Interested persons should check the Hall Cars website at https://www.hallcars.com/. Those with questions can call Hall Cars at 262-435-5513 or stop by the dealership, which is located at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

 

SOURCE Hall Cars

