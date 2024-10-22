|
22.10.2024 08:00:13
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
22 October 2024
Halfords Group plc
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 (“H1 FY25”)
“Controlling the controllables” strategy delivering to plan
H1 FY25 performance
Outlook
Our next scheduled update will be the interim results announcement planned for late November 2024.
Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:
“While consumers remain cautious in their discretionary spending compounded by uncertainty around the contents of the upcoming Autumn Budget, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables and I am pleased with our performance in the first half of FY25. Our services and B2B-led strategy has supported Halfords’ growth despite two of our core markets remaining significantly below pre-Covid levels, enabling us to absorb more than £130m of inflation since FY20 while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In this environment we are focused on optimising the existing platform to drive near-term returns, while accelerating our investment in the Fusion concept to position us for growth in the coming years.”
Investors
Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk
Media
Rob Greening / Jane Glover, Sodali & Co. halfords@sodali.com
Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 546 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 510 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.
Cautionary statement
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.
