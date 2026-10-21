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21.10.2026 08:00:04

Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026

Halfords Group PLCShs
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026

21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 October 2026
Halfords Group plc
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026
Strong trading in H1 supports previously upgraded FY27 guidance

Halfords Group plc (“Halfords” or “the Group”), the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is today releasing a trading update covering the 26 weeks ending 2 October 2026.
  • Group like-for-like (“LfL”) sales grew 7.1%, supporting the FY27 profit upgrade communicated in our trading update on 27 August 2026.
    • Retail LfL sales grew 7.7%, with Motoring LfL sales up 7.3% and Cycling LfL sales up 8.3%.
    • Autocentres (ex-Avayler) LfL sales grew 6.1%1.
  • As indicated in the August trading statement our strong performance in H1 was underpinned by momentum across the business as we deliver against our strategic priorities, alongside strong demand for seasonal categories through the summer months.
  • We continue to expect FY27 underlying profit before tax of between £55m and £65m. The strong H1 performance combined with accelerated investments in marketing and technology in H2 will result in underlying profit before tax being weighted towards H1.
Our next update will be our HY27 interim results announcement scheduled for 26 November 2026.

Henry Birch, Chief Executive of Halfords, commented:
“The business continued to perform positively through the first half as we benefited from good execution against our strategic priorities and strong sales of seasonal categories through the warm summer weather. We move into the second half with confidence and look forward to sharing more detail on our progress at our interim results announcement later next month.”

For further information
Investors:             
Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations                                investor.relations@halfords.co.uk
Media:
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo                                                                                                                          halfords@teneo.com

Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                      
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.

Cautionary statement 
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.
 
1 The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and Cycling).
Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: TST
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 446928
EQS News ID: 2419042

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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