|
08.12.2024 17:04:03
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Total Voting Rights
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Tim O’Gorman
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|363775
|EQS News ID:
|2046365
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShs
|
17:04
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
05.12.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.11.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
13.11.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement (EQS Group)
|
31.10.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
22.10.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.10.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Halfords Group PLCShs
Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.
Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. In Deutschland fuhr der Markt einen neuen Rekordstand ein. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der letzten Sitzung vor dem Wochenende mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag uneinheitlich zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}