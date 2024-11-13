Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement

Halfords Group PLCShs
1.39 GBP -0.72%
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement

13-Nov-2024 / 13:56 GMT/BST

13 November 2024

Halfords Group plc

 

Notice of Interim Results announcement

 

Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, announces that it will be issuing its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 27 September  2024 on Tuesday 26 November 2024. 

 

 

 

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

 

Holly Cassell, Director of IR and ESG 

investor.relations@halfords.co.uk                                          

 

 

Media (Sodali & Co)

+44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Rob Greening

halfords@sodali.com

Jane Glover

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                     

 

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 546 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 510 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 358949
EQS News ID: 2029357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShs

