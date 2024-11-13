|
13.11.2024 14:56:55
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
13 November 2024
Halfords Group plc
Notice of Interim Results announcement
Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, announces that it will be issuing its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 27 September 2024 on Tuesday 26 November 2024.
Enquiries
Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 546 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 510 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.
|
