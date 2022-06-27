Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
27.06.2022 18:32:17

Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company*

Halfords Group PLCShs
1.52 GBP 5.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company*

27-Jun-2022 / 17:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

23-Jun-2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

27-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.919280

0.155560

3.074840

6731709

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.047480

0.000000

3.047480

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B012TP20

6391143

 

2.919280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6391143

2.919280%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Shares on loan (right to recall)

N/A

At any time

340566

0.155560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

340566

0.155560%

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

 

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

27-Jun-2022

Date of completion

Oslo, Norway

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 170951
EQS News ID: 1384907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

