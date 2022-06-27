Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company*

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
HALFORDS GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Norges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
23-Jun-2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
27-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.919280
0.155560
3.074840
6731709
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.047480
0.000000
3.047480
