Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLCShs
1.47 GBP -0.68%
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-Dec-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 857,800 shares under the Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

857,800

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 565,908 shares under the Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

565,908

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 233,643 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 43,173 shares under the Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

276,816

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 103,153 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 34,384 shares under the Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

137,537

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Adam Gerrard

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Information Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 121,539 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 40,513 shares under the Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

162,052

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 26,074 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 19,556 shares under the Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

45,630

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 107,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 35,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.481

143,145

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 363476
EQS News ID: 2045321

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

