|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
05-Dec-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Graham Stapleton
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 857,800 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
857,800
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Johanna Hartley
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 565,908 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
565,908
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Karen Bellairs
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 233,643 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 43,173 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
276,816
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul O’Hara
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 103,153 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 34,384 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
137,537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Adam Gerrard
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Information Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 121,539 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 40,513 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
162,052
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tim O’Gorman
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 26,074 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 19,556 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
45,630
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chris McShane
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 107,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 35,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.481
|
143,145
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
