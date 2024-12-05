Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



05-Dec-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 857,800 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 857,800 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 565,908 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 565,908 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 233,643 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 43,173 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 276,816 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O’Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 103,153 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 34,384 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 137,537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Gerrard b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 121,539 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 40,513 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 162,052 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O’Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 26,074 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 19,556 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 45,630 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 107,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 35,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.481 143,145 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



