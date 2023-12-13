|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
13-Dec-2023 / 17:21 GMT/BST
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Graham Stapleton
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
645,759
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Johanna Hartley
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
426,020
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Karen Bellairs
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
196,919
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul O’Hara
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
77,654
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Neil Holden
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Information Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
64,712
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob Keates
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
124,031
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tim O’Gorman
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
39,258
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chris McShane
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.91
|
48,660
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
