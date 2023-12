Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-Dec-2023 / 17:21 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 645,759 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 426,020 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 196,919 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O’Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 77,654 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 64,712 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 124,031 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O’Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 39,258 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.91 48,660 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

