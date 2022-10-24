|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding*
24-Oct-2022 / 19:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Graham Stapleton
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 627,045 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
627,045
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jo Hartley
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 354,578 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
354,578
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Karen Bellairs
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 225,084 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
225,084
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul OHara
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 78,994 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
78,994
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Neil Holden
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Information Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 71,813 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
71,813
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob Keates
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 137,642 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
137,642
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tim OGorman
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of 43,566 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.671
|
43,566
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)