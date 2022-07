Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



29-Jul-2022 / 09:10 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 56,567 shares from the 2019 Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.664 56,567 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-29 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)