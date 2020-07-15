HalfMyDAF Announces First Matching Grants to 147 Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- #HalfMyDAF today announced the results of its first grant-matching drawing to support nonprofits and their work. The organization will give $600,000 in matching grants to 147 nonprofits in 30 states and the District of Columbia, supporting work that feeds the hungry, educates the vulnerable, advocates for social and racial justice, and more. In total, nearly 80 couples and individuals have committed to spend half their Donor Advised Funds and have granted over $3 million to nonprofits in the past 10 weeks.

Details here: https://www.halfmydaf.com/heroes-and-nonprofits

The #HalfMyDAF challenge was created to inspire holders of Donor Advised Funds to give big now, when funds are needed most and to help "unstick" the over $120 billion in Donor Advised Funds across the country.

Information about grants made by #HamfMyDAF Heroes as of 7/15/2020:



Nearly 80 #HalfMyDAF Heroes have made 341 grants to nonprofits in the 70 days since the launch of #HalfMyDAF -- more than an average of four per day.

The first grant was received on May 5th at 4:19pm PT for San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater for $10K . The last was received on July 14th at 2:18pm PT for Conservation Society of California for $25K .

at for for . The last was received on at for Conservation Society of for . Grants have ranged between $50 and $400,000 , with nearly half being $2,500 or less.

and , with nearly half being or less. The average grant from #HalfMyDAF Heroes is $8,854 .

. Nonprofits from 30 states and the District of Columbia are benefiting from these grants.

are benefiting from these grants. Two food banks, Canticle Farm of Oakland and Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, received four separate grants from four different Heroes.

and Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, received four separate grants from four different Heroes. Many organizations received three separate grants, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (NY) and Equal Justice Initiative (AL).

Top categories for gifts overall are education, justice & equality, general community support, religious community support, medical, environmental, food security and arts & humanities.

During the first five weeks, most donations went to community support, medical and food security. In the second five weeks, more donations went to nonprofits advocating for justice and equality.

More information about grants is available here and at halfmydaf.com.

On September 30th, the second and final #HalfMyDAF grant-matching drawing will take place with an additional $800,000 in matching grants given to nonprofits supported by #HalfMyDAF Heroes.

#HalfMyDAF was launched in May 2020 to inspire giving from holders of Donor Advised Funds. Jennifer and David Risher are offering $1 million in the form of matching grants and are asking holders of Donor Advised Funds to commit to granting half of the money in their DAFs by September 30th. Its founders are David Risher, former Amazon executive and CEO of Worldreader, a nonprofit improving lives through digital reading, and Jennifer Risher, author of the forthcoming book We Need to Talk: A Memoir About Wealth (Red Hen Press, September 15, 2020.) Since the launch of #HalfMyDAF, Stasia Obremskey & Dan Carroll, the Eustace-Kwan Family Foundation, and an anonymous donor have joined the movement on the granting side, adding a total of $400,000 to the match pool for a total $1.4 million.

SOURCE HalfMyDAF