|
08.01.2024 18:08:49
Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2023 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 21,000 shares
- 26,332,416.80 euros in cash
During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
- 3,149 purchases, for a total volume of 223,024 shares and a total amount of 168,201,621.00 euros
- 3,856 sales, for a total volume of 221,024 shares and a total amount of 166,965,148.60 euros
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 40,000 shares
- 32,476,235.80 euros in cash
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Total
|3,149
|223,024
|168,201,621.00
|Total
|3,856
|221,024
|166,965,148.60
|03/07/2023
|80
|4,000
|3,408,800.00
|03/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|04/07/2023
|14
|1,000
|856,000.00
|04/07/2023
|22
|1,000
|860,000.00
|05/07/2023
|25
|1,000
|848,900.00
|05/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|06/07/2023
|127
|9,000
|7,444,550.20
|06/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/07/2023
|24
|1,000
|815,000.00
|07/07/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,472,000.00
|10/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/07/2023
|13
|1,000
|832,000.00
|11/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/07/2023
|90
|4,000
|3,380,284.20
|12/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/07/2023
|45
|3,000
|2,577,000.00
|13/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|13/07/2023
|37
|3,000
|2,633,300.00
|14/07/2023
|18
|1,000
|872,000.00
|14/07/2023
|65
|3,000
|2,661,000.00
|17/07/2023
|108
|9,000
|7,744,500.00
|17/07/2023
|2
|1,000
|864,000.00
|18/07/2023
|15
|1,000
|854,000.00
|18/07/2023
|11
|1,000
|865,000.00
|19/07/2023
|49
|3,000
|2,562,000.00
|19/07/2023
|20
|2,000
|1,740,200.00
|20/07/2023
|12
|1,000
|844,000.00
|20/07/2023
|23
|1,000
|851,000.00
|21/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/07/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,725,000.00
|24/07/2023
|44
|3,000
|2,568,000.00
|24/07/2023
|10
|1,000
|859,000.00
|25/07/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,717,700.00
|25/07/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,736,000.00
|26/07/2023
|136
|10,000
|8,154,500.00
|26/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/07/2023
|153
|9,000
|7,487,000.00
|28/07/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,660,000.00
|28/07/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,679,000.00
|31/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|31/07/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,697,858.00
|01/08/2023
|63
|4,000
|3,340,900.00
|01/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/08/2023
|69
|4,000
|3,253,000.00
|02/08/2023
|46
|2,000
|1,650,000.00
|03/08/2023
|31
|2,000
|1,613,000.00
|03/08/2023
|18
|1,000
|815,000.00
|04/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|04/08/2023
|55
|2,000
|1,632,000.00
|07/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/08/2023
|27
|1,000
|821,000.00
|08/08/2023
|50
|2,000
|1,615,000.00
|08/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/08/2023
|23
|1,000
|811,000.00
|09/08/2023
|39
|2,000
|1,636,000.00
|10/08/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,647,000.00
|10/08/2023
|86
|7,000
|5,777,200.00
|11/08/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,647,000.00
|11/08/2023
|11
|1,000
|831,000.00
|14/08/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,632,000.00
|14/08/2023
|25
|1,000
|821,000.00
|15/08/2023
|39
|3,000
|2,420,000.00
|15/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/08/2023
|19
|1,000
|809,000.00
|17/08/2023
|89
|4,000
|3,162,000.00
|17/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|18/08/2023
|33
|4,000
|3,091,712.20
|18/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/08/2023
|89
|5,000
|3,936,300.00
|22/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/08/2023
|72
|3,000
|2,382,400.00
|23/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|23/08/2023
|15
|1,000
|795,000.00
|24/08/2023
|37
|2,000
|1,575,000.00
|24/08/2023
|22
|2,000
|1,598,900.00
|25/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|25/08/2023
|40
|2,000
|1,581,000.00
|28/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/08/2023
|49
|3,000
|2,392,300.00
|29/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/08/2023
|44
|2,000
|1,613,000.00
|30/08/2023
|31
|2,000
|1,605,000.00
|30/08/2023
|28
|1,775
|1,436,625.00
|31/08/2023
|58
|3,000
|2,382,000.00
|31/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|01/09/2023
|30
|2,010
|1,561,720.00
|01/09/2023
|17
|1,225
|964,175.00
|04/09/2023
|44
|1,990
|1,542,669.80
|04/09/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,567,000.00
|05/09/2023
|61
|3,274
|2,493,418.00
|05/09/2023
|22
|1,000
|766,000.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|06/09/2023
|58
|8,000
|5,905,700.00
|06/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|727,000.00
|07/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|736,000.00
|08/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|725,000.00
|08/09/2023
|80
|4,000
|2,936,300.00
|11/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/09/2023
|5
|1,000
|745,000.00
|12/09/2023
|41
|2,000
|1,469,000.00
|12/09/2023
|24
|1,274
|947,226.00
|13/09/2023
|39
|2,000
|1,458,000.00
|13/09/2023
|13
|1,000
|735,000.00
|14/09/2023
|21
|2,000
|1,446,000.00
|14/09/2023
|102
|6,000
|4,415,000.00
|15/09/2023
|22
|1,000
|760,000.00
|15/09/2023
|49
|4,000
|3,055,600.00
|18/09/2023
|47
|4,000
|2,997,800.00
|18/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/09/2023
|18
|2,000
|1,469,000.00
|19/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|20/09/2023
|10
|2,000
|1,463,300.00
|20/09/2023
|24
|1,000
|737,000.00
|21/09/2023
|16
|3,000
|2,178,300.00
|21/09/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,468,000.00
|22/09/2023
|6
|1,000
|724,000.00
|22/09/2023
|46
|3,000
|2,197,000.00
|25/09/2023
|11
|4,000
|2,880,000.00
|25/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|26/09/2023
|35
|3,000
|2,106,000.00
|26/09/2023
|13
|1,000
|704,000.00
|27/09/2023
|26
|1,000
|698,000.00
|27/09/2023
|2
|250
|177,000.00
|28/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/09/2023
|54
|3,000
|2,118,000.00
|29/09/2023
|35
|1,250
|900,997.50
|29/09/2023
|126
|6,000
|4,352,000.00
|02/10/2023
|70
|3,000
|2,147,000.00
|02/10/2023
|56
|2,000
|1,447,000.00
|03/10/2023
|27
|2,000
|1,418,000.00
|03/10/2023
|15
|1,000
|716,000.00
|04/10/2023
|21
|1,000
|710,900.00
|04/10/2023
|61
|4,000
|2,861,000.00
|05/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|05/10/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,441,000.00
|06/10/2023
|14
|1,000
|720,000.00
|06/10/2023
|57
|3,000
|2,183,000.00
|09/10/2023
|66
|4,000
|2,869,800.00
|09/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/10/2023
|51
|3,000
|2,176,000.00
|11/10/2023
|38
|5,000
|3,446,351.60
|11/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/10/2023
|70
|4,000
|2,729,000.00
|12/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|13/10/2023
|103
|5,000
|3,331,301.70
|13/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/10/2023
|17
|1,000
|660,000.00
|16/10/2023
|78
|3,000
|2,005,900.00
|17/10/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,319,000.00
|17/10/2023
|37
|2,000
|1,335,800.00
|18/10/2023
|6
|1,000
|667,700.00
|18/10/2023
|16
|1,000
|672,830.40
|19/10/2023
|18
|1,000
|662,000.00
|19/10/2023
|60
|3,000
|2,013,000.00
|20/10/2023
|5
|1,000
|660,600.00
|20/10/2023
|16
|1,000
|666,300.00
|23/10/2023
|20
|1,500
|987,500.00
|23/10/2023
|65
|3,500
|2,322,550.00
|24/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|24/10/2023
|54
|3,000
|2,036,100.00
|25/10/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,345,000.00
|25/10/2023
|21
|2,000
|1,358,100.00
|26/10/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,343,000.00
|26/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/10/2023
|28
|2,000
|1,326,000.00
|27/10/2023
|17
|1,000
|669,000.00
|30/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|30/10/2023
|43
|2,000
|1,340,800.00
|31/10/2023
|18
|1,000
|675,000.00
|31/10/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,354,800.00
|01/11/2023
|22
|1,000
|669,000.00
|01/11/2023
|2
|1,000
|675,000.00
|02/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/11/2023
|94
|6,000
|4,163,200.00
|03/11/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,406,000.00
|03/11/2023
|56
|3,000
|2,123,000.00
|06/11/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,399,000.00
|06/11/2023
|48
|1,000
|708,000.00
|07/11/2023
|23
|1,000
|692,000.00
|07/11/2023
|20
|1,000
|698,000.00
|08/11/2023
|4
|2,000
|1,379,000.00
|08/11/2023
|71
|4,000
|2,802,500.00
|09/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/11/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,423,000.00
|10/11/2023
|78
|6,000
|4,167,000.00
|10/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|13/11/2023
|22
|1,000
|687,000.00
|13/11/2023
|47
|1,000
|693,000.00
|14/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|14/11/2023
|74
|4,000
|2,806,000.00
|15/11/2023
|21
|1,000
|715,000.00
|15/11/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,154,000.00
|16/11/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,125,000.00
|16/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|17/11/2023
|11
|1,000
|706,000.00
|17/11/2023
|19
|1,000
|712,000.00
|20/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|20/11/2023
|10
|1,000
|717,000.00
|21/11/2023
|27
|3,000
|2,122,300.00
|21/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/11/2023
|24
|1,000
|710,000.00
|23/11/2023
|17
|1,000
|707,000.00
|23/11/2023
|11
|1,000
|712,000.00
|24/11/2023
|15
|1,000
|706,000.00
|24/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/11/2023
|33
|3,000
|2,099,900.00
|27/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/11/2023
|60
|4,000
|2,725,000.00
|28/11/2023
|23
|1,000
|685,000.00
|29/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/11/2023
|57
|3,000
|2,075,000.00
|30/11/2023
|18
|1,000
|685,000.00
|30/11/2023
|42
|3,000
|2,088,000.00
|01/12/2023
|31
|3,000
|2,074,000.00
|01/12/2023
|50
|3,000
|2,099,000.00
|04/12/2023
|12
|1,000
|694,000.00
|04/12/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,400,000.00
|05/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|05/12/2023
|69
|4,000
|2,829,000.00
|06/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|06/12/2023
|20
|1,000
|718,000.00
|07/12/2023
|3
|1,000
|713,000.00
|07/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/12/2023
|58
|4,000
|2,914,000.00
|12/12/2023
|44
|2,000
|1,475,000.00
|12/12/2023
|9
|1,000
|745,000.00
|13/12/2023
|5
|1,000
|720,000.00
|13/12/2023
|60
|3,000
|2,202,000.00
|14/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|743,000.00
|14/12/2023
|23
|2,000
|1,500,000.00
|15/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/12/2023
|17
|1,000
|752,000.00
|18/12/2023
|18
|2,000
|1,480,500.00
|18/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|736,000.00
|19/12/2023
|23
|1,000
|742,000.00
|20/12/2023
|14
|1,000
|745,000.00
|20/12/2023
|12
|1,000
|751,000.00
|21/12/2023
|25
|3,000
|2,216,000.00
|21/12/2023
|18
|1,000
|742,000.00
|22/12/2023
|32
|3,000
|2,209,300.00
|22/12/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,480,600.00
|27/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|737,000.00
|27/12/2023
|27
|1,000
|743,000.00
|29/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/12/2023
|9
|1,000
|736,000.00
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
|UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
