Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'231 0.4%  SPI 14'645 0.4%  Dow 37'411 -0.2%  DAX 16'716 0.7%  Euro 0.9292 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'485 0.5%  Gold 2'031 -0.7%  Bitcoin 38'120 2.1%  Dollar 0.8464 -0.3%  Öl 75.6 -4.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882
Top News
Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich in Grün
Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SLI klettert letztendlich
ATX Prime aktuell: ATX Prime zeigt sich zum Ende des Montagshandels leichter
Schwacher Handel: ATX schwächelt zum Ende des Montagshandels
Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie [Valor: 507170 / ISIN: FR0000121014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2024 18:08:49

Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

finanzen.net zero LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
635.92 CHF -0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2023 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 21,000 shares
  • 26,332,416.80 euros in cash

During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

  • 3,149 purchases, for a total volume of 223,024 shares and a total amount of 168,201,621.00 euros
  • 3,856 sales, for a total volume of 221,024 shares and a total amount of 166,965,148.60 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 40,000 shares
  • 32,476,235.80 euros in cash
PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
Total3,149223,024168,201,621.00 Total3,856221,024166,965,148.60
03/07/2023804,0003,408,800.00 03/07/2023000.00
04/07/2023141,000856,000.00 04/07/2023221,000860,000.00
05/07/2023251,000848,900.00 05/07/2023000.00
06/07/20231279,0007,444,550.20 06/07/2023000.00
07/07/2023241,000815,000.00 07/07/2023413,0002,472,000.00
10/07/2023000.00 10/07/2023131,000832,000.00
11/07/2023000.00 11/07/2023904,0003,380,284.20
12/07/2023000.00 12/07/2023453,0002,577,000.00
13/07/2023000.00 13/07/2023373,0002,633,300.00
14/07/2023181,000872,000.00 14/07/2023653,0002,661,000.00
17/07/20231089,0007,744,500.00 17/07/202321,000864,000.00
18/07/2023151,000854,000.00 18/07/2023111,000865,000.00
19/07/2023493,0002,562,000.00 19/07/2023202,0001,740,200.00
20/07/2023121,000844,000.00 20/07/2023231,000851,000.00
21/07/2023000.00 21/07/2023332,0001,725,000.00
24/07/2023443,0002,568,000.00 24/07/2023101,000859,000.00
25/07/2023322,0001,717,700.00 25/07/2023252,0001,736,000.00
26/07/202313610,0008,154,500.00 26/07/2023000.00
27/07/2023000.00 27/07/20231539,0007,487,000.00
28/07/2023362,0001,660,000.00 28/07/2023362,0001,679,000.00
31/07/2023000.00 31/07/2023352,0001,697,858.00
01/08/2023634,0003,340,900.00 01/08/2023000.00
02/08/2023694,0003,253,000.00 02/08/2023462,0001,650,000.00
03/08/2023312,0001,613,000.00 03/08/2023181,000815,000.00
04/08/2023000.00 04/08/2023552,0001,632,000.00
07/08/2023000.00 07/08/2023271,000821,000.00
08/08/2023502,0001,615,000.00 08/08/2023000.00
09/08/2023231,000811,000.00 09/08/2023392,0001,636,000.00
10/08/2023382,0001,647,000.00 10/08/2023867,0005,777,200.00
11/08/2023252,0001,647,000.00 11/08/2023111,000831,000.00
14/08/2023252,0001,632,000.00 14/08/2023251,000821,000.00
15/08/2023393,0002,420,000.00 15/08/2023000.00
16/08/2023000.00 16/08/2023191,000809,000.00
17/08/2023894,0003,162,000.00 17/08/2023000.00
18/08/2023334,0003,091,712.20 18/08/2023000.00
21/08/2023000.00 21/08/2023895,0003,936,300.00
22/08/2023000.00 22/08/2023723,0002,382,400.00
23/08/2023000.00 23/08/2023151,000795,000.00
24/08/2023372,0001,575,000.00 24/08/2023222,0001,598,900.00
25/08/2023000.00 25/08/2023402,0001,581,000.00
28/08/2023000.00 28/08/2023493,0002,392,300.00
29/08/2023000.00 29/08/2023442,0001,613,000.00
30/08/2023312,0001,605,000.00 30/08/2023281,7751,436,625.00
31/08/2023583,0002,382,000.00 31/08/2023000.00
01/09/2023302,0101,561,720.00 01/09/2023171,225964,175.00
04/09/2023441,9901,542,669.80 04/09/2023362,0001,567,000.00
05/09/2023613,2742,493,418.00 05/09/2023221,000766,000.00


PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
06/09/2023588,0005,905,700.00 06/09/2023000.00
07/09/2023201,000727,000.00 07/09/2023201,000736,000.00
08/09/2023201,000725,000.00 08/09/2023804,0002,936,300.00
11/09/2023000.00 11/09/202351,000745,000.00
12/09/2023412,0001,469,000.00 12/09/2023241,274947,226.00
13/09/2023392,0001,458,000.00 13/09/2023131,000735,000.00
14/09/2023212,0001,446,000.00 14/09/20231026,0004,415,000.00
15/09/2023221,000760,000.00 15/09/2023494,0003,055,600.00
18/09/2023474,0002,997,800.00 18/09/2023000.00
19/09/2023182,0001,469,000.00 19/09/2023000.00
20/09/2023102,0001,463,300.00 20/09/2023241,000737,000.00
21/09/2023163,0002,178,300.00 21/09/2023262,0001,468,000.00
22/09/202361,000724,000.00 22/09/2023463,0002,197,000.00
25/09/2023114,0002,880,000.00 25/09/2023000.00
26/09/2023353,0002,106,000.00 26/09/2023131,000704,000.00
27/09/2023261,000698,000.00 27/09/20232250177,000.00
28/09/2023000.00 28/09/2023543,0002,118,000.00
29/09/2023351,250900,997.50 29/09/20231266,0004,352,000.00
02/10/2023703,0002,147,000.00 02/10/2023562,0001,447,000.00
03/10/2023272,0001,418,000.00 03/10/2023151,000716,000.00
04/10/2023211,000710,900.00 04/10/2023614,0002,861,000.00
05/10/2023000.00 05/10/2023262,0001,441,000.00
06/10/2023141,000720,000.00 06/10/2023573,0002,183,000.00
09/10/2023664,0002,869,800.00 09/10/2023000.00
10/10/2023000.00 10/10/2023513,0002,176,000.00
11/10/2023385,0003,446,351.60 11/10/2023000.00
12/10/2023704,0002,729,000.00 12/10/2023000.00
13/10/20231035,0003,331,301.70 13/10/2023000.00
16/10/2023171,000660,000.00 16/10/2023783,0002,005,900.00
17/10/2023322,0001,319,000.00 17/10/2023372,0001,335,800.00
18/10/202361,000667,700.00 18/10/2023161,000672,830.40
19/10/2023181,000662,000.00 19/10/2023603,0002,013,000.00
20/10/202351,000660,600.00 20/10/2023161,000666,300.00
23/10/2023201,500987,500.00 23/10/2023653,5002,322,550.00
24/10/2023000.00 24/10/2023543,0002,036,100.00
25/10/2023332,0001,345,000.00 25/10/2023212,0001,358,100.00
26/10/2023322,0001,343,000.00 26/10/2023000.00
27/10/2023282,0001,326,000.00 27/10/2023171,000669,000.00
30/10/2023000.00 30/10/2023432,0001,340,800.00
31/10/2023181,000675,000.00 31/10/2023352,0001,354,800.00
01/11/2023221,000669,000.00 01/11/202321,000675,000.00
02/11/2023000.00 02/11/2023946,0004,163,200.00
03/11/2023262,0001,406,000.00 03/11/2023563,0002,123,000.00
06/11/2023352,0001,399,000.00 06/11/2023481,000708,000.00
07/11/2023231,000692,000.00 07/11/2023201,000698,000.00
08/11/202342,0001,379,000.00 08/11/2023714,0002,802,500.00
09/11/2023000.00 09/11/2023382,0001,423,000.00
10/11/2023786,0004,167,000.00 10/11/2023000.00


PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
13/11/2023221,000687,000.00 13/11/2023471,000693,000.00
14/11/2023000.00 14/11/2023744,0002,806,000.00
15/11/2023211,000715,000.00 15/11/2023413,0002,154,000.00
16/11/2023413,0002,125,000.00 16/11/2023000.00
17/11/2023111,000706,000.00 17/11/2023191,000712,000.00
20/11/2023000.00 20/11/2023101,000717,000.00
21/11/2023273,0002,122,300.00 21/11/2023000.00
22/11/2023000.00 22/11/2023241,000710,000.00
23/11/2023171,000707,000.00 23/11/2023111,000712,000.00
24/11/2023151,000706,000.00 24/11/2023000.00
27/11/2023333,0002,099,900.00 27/11/2023000.00
28/11/2023604,0002,725,000.00 28/11/2023231,000685,000.00
29/11/2023000.00 29/11/2023573,0002,075,000.00
30/11/2023181,000685,000.00 30/11/2023423,0002,088,000.00
01/12/2023313,0002,074,000.00 01/12/2023503,0002,099,000.00
04/12/2023121,000694,000.00 04/12/2023332,0001,400,000.00
05/12/2023000.00 05/12/2023694,0002,829,000.00
06/12/2023000.00 06/12/2023201,000718,000.00
07/12/202331,000713,000.00 07/12/2023000.00
08/12/2023000.00 08/12/2023584,0002,914,000.00
12/12/2023442,0001,475,000.00 12/12/202391,000745,000.00
13/12/202351,000720,000.00 13/12/2023603,0002,202,000.00
14/12/202311,000743,000.00 14/12/2023232,0001,500,000.00
15/12/2023000.00 15/12/2023171,000752,000.00
18/12/2023182,0001,480,500.00 18/12/2023000.00
19/12/202311,000736,000.00 19/12/2023231,000742,000.00
20/12/2023141,000745,000.00 20/12/2023121,000751,000.00
21/12/2023253,0002,216,000.00 21/12/2023181,000742,000.00
22/12/2023323,0002,209,300.00 22/12/2023382,0001,480,600.00
27/12/202311,000737,000.00 27/12/2023271,000743,000.00
29/12/2023000.00 29/12/202391,000736,000.00

  

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810		 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:49 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.01.24 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral UBS AG
02.01.24 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform Bernstein Research
13.12.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».
In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, was sich hinter dem Begriff verbirgt und welche Kriterien ausschlaggebend sind.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:59 UBS KeyInvest: SMI mit gutem Start
13:00 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
12:48 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:31 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.01.2024
09:14 SMI-Anleger noch orientierungslos
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
05.01.24 Use 13-Week U.S. Treasury Bill futures to hedge prospective forward transactions
05.01.24 BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch
04.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sonova Holding AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'698.19 18.72 C0SSMU
Short 11'905.61 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'354.14 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'230.97 08.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'757.17 19.37 SSRMOU
Long 10'507.17 13.53 SSOMVU
Long 10'068.50 8.88 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Apple-Aktie: Darum kam 2023 erstmals seit zwölf Jahren kein neues iPad auf den Markt
Bayer-Aktie stabil: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version
Bitcoin Prognose: Kurz vor dem ETF – Milliarden USD Transfer bei dieser Börse!
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Top-Analyst – das bringt ein Bitcoin-ETF wirklich
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
Sponge V2 Coin Prognose 2024: Warum dieser Meme-Coin schon die zweite Auflage hat!
Stellantis-Aktie etwas fester: Stellantis schliesst laut Gewerkschaft Fiat-Werk in Polen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit