SMI 12'052 0.4%  SPI 16'058 0.3%  Dow 39'345 -0.1%  DAX 18'472 0.0%  Euro 0.9720 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'970 -0.2%  Gold 2'359 -1.4%  Bitcoin 50'766 1.4%  Dollar 0.8977 0.0%  Öl 85.7 -1.4% 
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
08.07.2024 22:30:00

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
0.79 EUR -3.06%
AMF Regulated Information
Montrouge, France, July 8, 2024

Half-Year Report on the DBV TECHNOLOGIES Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

  • 303,744 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 62,415.60

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 432,367.25.

Over the period from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, the following transactions were executed:

  • 912 buy transactions,
  • 694 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 299,986 shares and € 397,966 on purchases,
  • 219,230 shares and € 310,114 on sales.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin™, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


