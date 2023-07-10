Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'922 0.4%  SPI 14'433 0.4%  Dow 33'944 0.6%  DAX 15'673 0.5%  Euro 0.9742 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'257 0.5%  Gold 1'925 0.0%  Bitcoin 27'327 1.9%  Dollar 0.8854 -0.5%  Öl 77.9 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie tiefer: Tesla im deutschen E-Automarkt weiter Spitzenreiter - Volkswagen-Verkäufe holen auf - Tesla-Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Meta-Aktie steigt: Twitter-Alternative Threads von Meta hat bereits mehr als 100 Millionen Nutzer
Daimler Truck-Aktie nachbörslich im Aufwind: Daimler Truck beschliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Prognose erhöht
So funktioniert Social Trading, eine Einführung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650Lonza1384101
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2023 22:30:00

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
3.22 EUR 0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AMF Regulated Information
Montrouge, France, July 10, 2023

Half-Year Report on the DBV TECHNOLOGIES Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

  • 149,972 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 317,981.

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 432,367.25.

Over the period from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1,326 buy transactions,
  • 1,213 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 432,837 shares and € 1,330,080 on purchases,
  • 432,658 shares and € 1,355,257 on sales.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten