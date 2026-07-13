VAT cordially invites you to our half-year 2026 results media and investor conference call and webcast.

Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the first half of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2026. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:

+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)

+44 207 098 0702 (UK)

+1 631 570 5612 (USA)

Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.