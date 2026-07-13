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VAT Aktie 31186490 / CH0311864901

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13.07.2026 22:30:13

Half-year 2026 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

VAT
672.61 CHF -1.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Half-year 2026 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

13.07.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our half-year 2026 results media and investor conference call and webcast.

Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the first half of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2026. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:                    Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time:                   10:00 a.m. CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:

+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)

+44 207 098 0702 (UK)

+1 631 570 5612 (USA)

Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Head Marketing, Communications,
Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vatgroup.com
Investor Relations
Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2365162

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365162  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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