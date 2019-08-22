Half Of Working Americans Would Lie About Cell Reception And Wi-Fi Access To Avoid Work Calls And Email On Vacation

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little white lies about Wi-Fi are acceptable to half (49%) of working Americans avoiding checking into the office while on vacation, according to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index* released by Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance and assistance company.

As "email creep," referring to when work obligations encroach on personal time, affects two thirds (65%) of workers who feel the need to check-in with the office while on vacation, using limited phone service or Wi-Fi in a vacation destination has become the excuse du jour for employees this summer.

Most likely to use the excuse are Millennials (59%), followed by Gen X'ers (49%) and Boomers (32%). While men and women are equally honest, with no difference between the sexes at 49% each, those earning more than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely (53%) to use the excuse compared to those earning less than $50,000 (39%).

Who is the most likely person to pull the "I'm cutting out" excuse? A white (53%), college-educated (50%) Millennial (59%) who is married (53%) with children (53%) and working full time (50%) for an annual salary more than $50,000 (53%) in the Northeast (53%).

A quarter of all working Americans (24%), meanwhile, make a point not to go on vacation in places where poor cell reception or Wi-Fi access could disrupt their connection to the office.

Millennials (74%) are the most likely to check email while on vacation, but the rate is also high for Gen X'ers (58%) and Boomers (63%), with the most common reason: it makes catching up on work easier when returning to the office (34%).

Despite the pressures to stay "online" and connected to the office while on vacation, the majority of working Americans (54%) would choose to work even more while away if it meant they were able to take more vacations throughout the year, with Millennials (64%) more likely choosing the more vacations with more checking in at work scenario. Boomers, meanwhile, were more likely (54%) to prefer fewer vacations if it means they could be unplugged from the office.

"Most working Americans feel pressured to spend their vacations attached to their work email, when they may just need a few days to unplug. Consequently, half of U.S. workers are willing to lie about lack of connectivity to set them free from work obligations," said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA. "For travelers seeking a carefree getaway from the grind, trip insurance offers peace of mind and 24/7 global assistance to help them stay cool and collected when faced with covered travel disruptions."

Would you use limited phone service or Wi-Fi in your vacation destination as an excuse not to check in with the office?

Millennials Gen X'ers Boomers All Working Americans Yes, I would do (or have done) this 59% 49% 32% 49% No, I wouldn't do this 19% 27% 39% 27% No, I don't go on vacation to destinations where this is applicable 17% 14% 16% 15% No, I wouldn't go to a destination without phone service 6% 11% 13% 9% Why do you check your email on vacation?

Millennials Gen X'ers Baby Boomers All Working Americans It's easier to catch up when I'm back if I check email while away 34% 31% 38% 34% I'm the only one who can handle certain tasks, even if I'm on vacation 18% 15% 11% 15% My boss doesn't necessarily expect me to, but I feel guilty if I'm not 12% 7% 3% 8% My boss expects me to be online 9% 3% 1% 5% Some other reason 22% 15% 16% 18% I don't check my email on vacation 26% 42% 37% 35% Vacation/Work Check-In Trade-Off: Would you rather?

Millennials Gen X'ers Baby Boomers All Working Americans Go on more vacations but have to check in on work more 64% 51% 46% 54% Go on fewer vacations while having to check in on work less 36% 49% 54% 46%

*Methodology: These are findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Global Assistance. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 Americans from the Ipsos I-Say panel was interviewed from May 1st to May 2nd, 2019. The precision of online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population. For the purposes of this study, a Millennial is defined as someone between the ages of 18 and 34; a Gen X'er is between the ages of 35 and 54; and a Baby Boomer is 55+ years of age.

