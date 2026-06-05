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05.06.2026 08:12:03
Haleon Recalls Certain Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels
(RTTNews) - Haleon PLC (HLN.L, HLN), a consumer healthcare company, said that it has voluntarily recalled four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 125mg, 120 ct., and 72 ct. distributed on or about April 13.
The lots have been recalled due to potential contamination with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine leakage during the packaging process.
"There is a potential that ingestion of the Softgels contaminated with the diluted propylene glycol-based coolant may result in adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea," the company said, adding that it has not received any reports of adverse impact related to this recall.
Gas-X extra strength Softgels are indicated to quickly break up gas bubbles in the digestive tract and provide relief.
No other lots of gas-x extra strength, gas-x ultra, gas-x maximum, and gas-x ultimate are impacted by this recall.
This recall has been conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.Weiterlesen!
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