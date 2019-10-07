07.10.2019 12:00:00

Haldeman Homme Holdings Announces Corporate Restructure

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haldeman Homme Holdings Inc. (H3) announces a corporate restructure, effective October 1, 2019. Haldeman Homme Inc. and its subsidiaries will now fall under the name H2I Group. H2I Group will include all sales, operations and financial functions of day-to-day customer service activities, and unite the regional brands of Academic Specialties Texas, Anderson Ladd, Athletic Construction Solutions, Hicks Ashby, and Academic Specialties LLC DBA Iowa Direct into to the H2I Group Inc.    

The company's headquarters will remain in Minneapolis, MN, with offices in Chicago, Denver, Cedar Falls, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Columbia, Atlanta, Seattle, and Baltimore.

H2I Group, Inc. will operate as a part of Haldeman Homme Holdings (H3), which has restructured to include H2I Group as a national brand that focuses on total facility solutions. Performance Installation LLC will remain an H3 field service company and the name Haldeman Homme, Inc. will be repositioned into a standalone field service and installation company, also under H3.

H2I Group remains a company that serves through planning, design, construction, and service solutions for high performance environments that enrich and inspire the lives of clients, communities, and employees.

The name change reflects H2I's commitment to high performance teamwork and exceptional customer service. As a group of employee owners whose work spans across 50 states and 12 offices, the time has come to combine all subsidiaries into one name and one identity. In the past year, H2I has updated their guiding principles, including mission, vision, purpose, and core values, to better reflect who H2I is as a company moving forward.

Ron Johnson, H2I Group CEO, says, "Our 100% employee-owned company has grown from a small mid-west company who sold industrial and material handling solutions nearly 100 years ago, into a nationwide provider of a diverse offering of facility solutions. We serve healthcare, education, science, government and corporate clients. Our continued success and growth is founded on our dedicated employee owners' commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience. This organizational update allows our nationwide team to formally join behind one mission, one vision and one client-focused brand in H2I Group Inc."

South Division Manager Dan Moran says, "We joined forces with Haldeman Homme seven years ago and have continued running with the Academic Specialties Texas name. The new name change to H2I Group helps to unify our company as one team and group. Personally covering 10 states in my territories, this name change will help to unite a unified and consistent message to our existing and future customers. I believe it brings a stronger overall message to our company brand."

The H2I Group name honors founders Duke Haldeman and Jack Homme, while also celebrating H2I's future as a nationwide provider of total facility solutions. Since 1924, Haldeman Homme, Inc. has partnered with architects, designers, builders and owners nationwide, providing enterprise improving solutions that assist in meeting their specific objectives and vision.

 

SOURCE H2I Group

