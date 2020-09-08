+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
08.09.2020 03:00:00

"Halal Restaurant Week Korea 2020" is coming online: KTO presenting "Halal TV" videos for Muslim tourists who miss Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Tourism Organization ("KTO", led by President Ahn Young-bae) will broadcast "Halal TV" for about two months from Sep. 14 to Nov. 16 on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS) to promote the beauty of Korean tourism for potential Muslim tourists although overseas travel is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTO's "Survey on Muslim Tourists' Travel to Korea" revealed that many Muslims find the lack of Halal restaurants inconvenient during their visit to Korea. Accordingly, the tourism organization has hosted an annual event called "Halal Restaurant Week Korea" for the past few years to address this issue. The main point of the event is to provide reliable information about Muslim-friendly restaurants serving Halal foods and special offers, including discount coupons.

This year, however, KTO carries out an online promotion for the event as it has become difficult for Muslim tourists to physically visit Korea due to the global pandemic. It plans to post new Halal-themed videos on its YouTube channel. The first video is titled "Halal K-Food Cooking Studio," showing Halal-safe Korean food recipes that are also easy to follow. Hosted by Chef Choi Gwang-ho (winner of MasterChef Korea Season 3), it features easy recipes for some of popular Korean dishes, such as Bibimbap, Tteokbokki, and K-Ramyeon (noodles), using ingredients easily found outside Korea.

In the second video called "Halal Restaurant Tasty Party," Muslim expats in Korea will share their views on some of well-known Halal restaurants across Seoul. It will be hosted by Zahid Hussain, who used to be on a popular Korean show called "Non-summit TV Talk Show". The panels will introduce some of the restaurants participating in the Halal Restaurant Week Korea event and promote a variety of Halal foods, ranging from traditional ones such as Shakshouka and Kebab to fusion dishes such as Halal Bulgogi.

A total of 10 videos will be uploaded every Monday from Sep. 14 to Nov. 16 on KTO's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS). In particular, an online promotional event will be organized, where viewers will get a chance to win gift cards when they post the photos or videos of making the dishes introduced on Halal TV's first video ("Halal K-Food Cooking Studio") on their social network accounts and leave the link in the comments, or write comments about the video.

  • Halal Restaurant Week Korea website: www.hrwkorea.or.kr
    (Information about the event and participating restaurants, and links to download coupons)
  • KTO's YouTube Channel (WOWKOREA):
    https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.40
4.14 %
Givaudan 3’955.00
2.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.50
2.37 %
CS Group 9.91
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.30
2.08 %
Novartis 81.12
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 548.60
0.85 %
Alcon 51.16
0.59 %
The Swatch Grp 203.50
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 61.44
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.09.20
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zündet Kursrakete
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich
Meilenstein für Tether: Bitcoin und PayPal in einem bestimmten Punkt überholt
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU will sich über 200 Millionen Impfstoffdosen sichern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt herrschte zur Wochenmitte Optimismus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB