HAIZOL's Manufacturing Platform for custom metal components celebrates its 4th Annual Event growing year on year

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Takeaways from the event included how they plan to better adapt to customer needs in 2020, and the plan to bring new innovative manufacturing to the market. Haizol positions itself differently to its competitors, how? Customers are the focus, how Haizol can fulfill demand whilst providing the best service and quality possible. These aspects make it a globally recognized name in 2020 for machining, injection molding, and more.

The recent event saw Haizol's founder and CEO, Sherry She take to the stage. Celebrating the fourth year of this iconic event, Sherry touched on the improvements made year on year. Sherry's mentality is very much reflected in Haizol's values and core; maintaining faith, and aspiring to be the best. Her dream was to bring better on demand manufacturing to the masses digitally, and this has most definitely been achieved.

Under her leadership, the platform has grown considerably. She describes Haizol as a group of talented individuals continually combining and optimizing their resources to leverage the greatest value. Sherry believes in creating a work environment which is not defined by routine or bureaucracy, whereby everyone works to achieve the same goal by what they do best. Sherry demonstrated the company's vision through the progress achieved in each department, praising the real heroes behind the scenes who have built the company to what it is today.

The goals for 2020 are how Haizol can add more value to the industry, to make a difference and contribute more to their customers. Taking their One Stop Sourcing & Solutions offering, whereby Haizol handle the order from production to shipment, their first priority from front-end sales to back-end supply chain, is to understand and meet the customer's needs.

Creating value for customers is a constant task, and this year Haizol will be optimizing their products, understanding, and offerings to bring better value.

Why choose Haizol for your manufacturing? It's simple, they strive to improve inwardly, and their customers are at the center of it all.

Headquartered in Shanghai, HAIZOL was initially funded by the Haier Group of Companies, a market share leader for major appliances and consumer electronics. HAIZOL is one of the largest online OEM manufacturers in the world, specializing in CNC Machining, Die Casting, Injection Moulding, Casting, Mold Making, Fabrication, and Metal Stamping.

