Haizol's 5 Considerations When Manufacturing Offshore

SHANGHAI, September 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --A huge number of small to medium size enterprises are now choosing to outsource their manufacturing overseas. Not only does this often result in huge cost savings, but it can give suppliers a reduced time to market without having overheads such as a factory and the necessary equipment. It is often far easier to establish manufacturing operations abroad, whilst allowing companies to focus on what they do best!

With that being said, offshore manufacturing needs careful planning. When done right, businesses can benefit greatly, however there are several factors to be considered when deciding how and who to outsource to.

1. Quality Control

When choosing a factory to fulfill your manufacturing, it is important to ensure to receive consistent high quality for products. This means using high quality materials, and contracting a factory that does quality inspection and control of goods before shipment. Products may appear good on arrival, however they may not meet the standards and regulations in your country, which are often different to Asia. Having an expert in-country can assist with ensuring your products meet international standards.

2. Lost in translation

Whether it is translating your design images well enough to ensure they will be produced to the letter, or explaining the complexity and detail of a particular part, it is crucial to be 100% sure that the manufacturer has understood your demands and specification. There may be language barriers between the company and the manufacturer, and likely cultural differences which may mean what is communicated is not always understood. With this in mind, it would be beneficial to have a translator or a company to assist on hand.

3. Sourcing Research

When searching for a partner offshore, there are many avenues and options to explore. However, knowing who to trust can be an issue. Some manufacturers may falsely advertise, and may not have the manufacturing capabilities they promote. Ask yourself, how long has the factory been around? Do they have good customer reviews? Are you sure they can fulfill your demands? Having a reliable sourcing strategist who has established connections can ensure quality and longevity for your supply chain.

4. Type of Metal

This is a key and obvious point. The first question you should ask yourself when planning to outsource is what kind of metal is best for your project. Doing your homework on which metal to use for a particular manufacturing process will ensure the best results. Different types of metal have their advantages and disadvantages, finding a part's optimal material fit is crucial.

5. Level of oversight

Moving manufacturing overseas can be extremely beneficial, and keeping a good relationship with the manufacturer is equally as beneficial. Maintaining contact and monitoring the supply chain are key to receiving the right products, delivered on time. To maximise return, and to minimise risk of production or shipment delays, it is recommended to monitor frequently, travel, and have a good grasp of local custom and culture.

