HAIZOL Focuses on Core Value Despite Volatility in Markets and Business Models

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Third Industry Parts Sourcing Forum was held, under the guidance of Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Suzhou, by HAIZOL at Suzhou Marriott Hotel Taihu Lake on June 20, 2019. More than 100 buyers from various industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace, engineering machinery and electronics attended the event, carrying with them potential orders of nearly 10 billion yuan. The forum also featured a number of heavyweights from manufacturing industry, who were invited to share on several key topics, attracting over 1,000 parts suppliers and over 400 HAIZOL member enterprises.

Shi Jialiang, Overseas Project Manager with HAIZOL, hosted the forum with an opening speech. "Thank you all for coming to this event. HAIZOL is more of a team than a company for me. It is our mission to remember our original purpose, to present China's industrial capabilities to the world. In 2019, we have developed two business lines, the Marketplace and OSS, a pair of strong wings that takes us to a higher new level. This year we will inject more resources into the two areas so that our customers can find more opportunities with our platform."

Suzhou Municipal Government offered strong support for this forum and Cai Jianfeng, deputy head of Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Suzhou, gave a most rousing speech. He said: "I am very excited to attend the Industry Parts Sourcing Forum in Suzhou this year. On behalf of the Bureau, I would like to express my warmest congratulations on the successful organization of this event, and I also would like to welcome you all, my guests from all over the country. The Bureau as a government organization, supports the forum out of the following considerations."

"Firstly, the trade war between China and America remains a serious concern. The statistics doesn't bode well for Chinese economy in the first half of the year. Actually the whole industry is struggling. For many companies, the very priority is to secure orders so as to survive the predicament. That's why we are organizing such an event with HAIZOL. Secondly, From a development perspective, enterprises need both orders and cost control. In the past few years, we have been pushing ahead with smart manufacturing in Suzhou. Though companies end in different stages, few of them are able to achieve actual smart manufacturing. Now that HAIZOL has a great platform for cooperation, we hope that in this very platform that well matches demands with supplies, we can integrate equipment suppliers, technology providers, and system solution providers in the area, so that we can provide better differentiated service to companies in need.

Xu Xiang, Vice President of HAIZOL: Focusing on core value and creating barriers to competitors

In the past decade, the market has greatly changed. In the past, the demand related to parts was quite simple. Many buyers were willing to trade quality and service for low prices, which were indeed a simple expedient. However, as competition gets more fierce and customers desire better products and quality, more emphasis was laid on cost-effectiveness, while prices still matter a lot. In the whole process of change, we are striving to build a network of suppliers with strong competitiveness in product quality, service and price. It is our committed goal to focus on the core customers and create barriers to competitors.

Yu Junjie, East Asia Sourcing Director of Knorr-Bremse: How to convert the equation "cost + profit = sales price" into "sales price - cost = profit"?

We all know that commercial vehicles refer specifically to trucks and buses. It is a fully competitive industry that requires extra hard work. Players who survive in that area are not to be trifled with. Then the questions arise as to how to achieve one piece flow manufacturing, which is considered the top level of the value chain, how to identify the waste of machine and personnel in the machining process, reduce inventory, and gradually increase production with GIT, how to profit from orders in small batches and multiple items, and how to achieve maximum profit from small orders? Mr. Yu's answers to these questions provided new ways of thinking for the factory owners present at the forum.

Zhu Jing, Director of Suppliers: How does HAIZOL help factories?

"We visit roughly hundreds of factories every month. The more we visit, the heavier the responsibility we feel on our shoulders. Then it is our increasing desire to dive deeper into these manufacturers. What is their core competitive edge? What can be done to ensure their product quality? These are questions they need to think constantly about. HAIZOL is now working to stabilize domestic orders while going further into the overseas market and building strong teams to bring more orders to factories at home.

About HAIZOL

Founded on 2015, Haizol.com is an online business to business platform that provides instantaneous contracted manufacturing services to original brands, private labels, distributors, subcontractors, system integrators, startups, value-added resellers and patent creators worldwide. Within our highly secured portal, our clients can access thousands of manufacturers and suppliers by submitting Request-For-Quotes (RFQ). Haizol's designated manufacturing processes include CNC Machining, Fabrication, Prototyping, Molding, Stamping, Casting and much more.

SOURCE HAIZOL