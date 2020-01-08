HAIZOL Collaborates with UK Entrepreneurs on Innovative Start Up Projects

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAIZOL, an online platform specializing in manufacturing in Asia, offers companies of all sizes improved efficiency and lower production costs. One of Haizol's initiatives is to support start-up projects who are entering the manufacturing sphere. They have recently collaborated with two unique and innovative start-ups in the metal manufacturing field within the UK.

Earlier last year, Haizol came across a young creative mind who had designed an all-metal mechanical pencil made to last a lifetime. An innovation with a purpose of meeting customer demand. The creator's inspiration came from being dissatisfied with cheap mechanical pencils with machined metal bodies currently on the market. Haizol not only backed this project, they also produced the stainless steel pencil bodies using CNC Milling.

Haizol enables small businesses and start-ups to bring their design ideas to life through simple, cost effective on demand manufacturing. The second project Haizol discovered was a Manchester based designer. His invention, Dura Cart, provides a more durable and rust-resistant cart for outdoor usage. A Fully aluminium folding Hand Cart, compact, heavy duty and light weight for many uses. Manufactured totally from aluminium, the material is highly sustainable, environmentally friendly and recyclable. Haizol supported this project on Kickstarter, and now produce the aluminium tubing which form the carts handle.

Haizol can provide support, manufacturing guidance, and low pricing for small businesses and start-ups aiming to bring their design to market. Haizol offer everything from design analysis, prototyping, full scale production, and post processing services, alongside customization of your parts. These services mean you get complete end-use production parts from a single supplier.



