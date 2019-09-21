+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 03:00:00

HAIZOL Attends Largest Industrial Fastener Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 17 September, Haizol attended the biggest industrial fastener show in North America. This show has been connecting distributors with suppliers since 1991, and fasteners are a crucial part for manufacturers, including Haizol. This international expo was held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, and saw 5,000 attendees from the automotive, construction, aerospace, and services and solutions industries.

This convention boasts 3 days of selling and networking opportunities, and has 86% of attendees recommend or approve purchases. With a focus on B2B trading, this event allows manufacturers and distributers to meet, network, and find new products. Big players in the technology, machinery and tooling industry gained valuable knowledge to help expand their business and sustain growth. Alongside this, attendees had the opportunity to partake in educational sessions to discover industry trends, understand inspections and regulations, and improve business operations.

Haizol is one of the key organizations who attended, specializing in industrial fasteners, tooling, and machinery in Asia, and distributing on a global basis. Haizol attended the conference to assist Las Vegas buyers in finding suitable cost-efficient partners to supply their parts.

Haizol.com is a global platform that can locate fastener suppliers, as well as other services such as machining, molding, and casting. Haizol match buyers worldwide with suppliers in Asia to product their parts, and also offer a one stop sourcing solution whereby buyers can get a quote for their parts in minutes and Haizol will fulfil the order.

 

SOURCE HAIZOL

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Verhandlungen über zusätzliches Kapital
SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Schmolz+Bickenbach-CEO: Müssen Stellen abbauen - Prüfen Verkauf von Immobilien - Aktie gefragt
Huawei erfindet das Smartphone neu, enthüllt bahnbrechende HUAWEI Mate 30-Serie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB