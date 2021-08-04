Haivision Completes Acquisition of CineMassive

Acquisition Delivers Real-Time, Mission-Critical Visual Collaboration for Defense, Government, and Enterprise Organizations

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CineMassive Displays, LLC ("CineMassive"), an industry leader in delivering visual collaboration solutions for mission-critical environments, for US$30 million, US$15 million of which was paid by the issuance of common shares.

Full details of the transaction are available in the June 30, 2021press release announcing Haivision's agreement to acquire CineMassive.

"With this acquisition, we're combining the power of real-time secure video networking and data visualization to create a unique offering in the market that addresses the mission-critical challenges of complex situations like cybersecurity, network, and physical threats," said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. "This will offer our customers a secure, global common operating picture from a single vendor which is critical for collaboration in global security operations centers, joint and tactical operations centers, public safety operations centers, and control rooms."

This acquisition of CineMassive increases Haivision's footprint within the defense, government, and enterprise markets, extends its leadership in secure live video networks by including real-time data visualization in support of mission-critical decision making, and continues the company's focus on IT compliance, security, industry standards, and government certifications.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision makng. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

About CineMassive

Founded in 2005 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, CineMassive is an industry leader in delivering high-performance visual collaboration solutions for mission-critical environments. Backed by world-class innovation, technology development, and a forward-thinking design approach, CineMassive solutions meet even the most complex project requirements. Tested and proven in the world's most demanding environments, CineMassive technology is trusted by every branch of the US Armed Services, leading research universities, and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at cinemassive.com.

