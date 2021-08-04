SMI 12’179 0.1%  SPI 15’655 0.2%  Dow 34’793 -0.9%  DAX 15’692 0.9%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.7%  Gold 1’812 0.1%  Bitcoin 36’103 4.7%  Dollar 0.9063 0.0%  Öl 70.3 -2.7% 
04.08.2021 23:42:00

Haivision Completes Acquisition of CineMassive

Acquisition Delivers Real-Time, Mission-Critical Visual Collaboration for Defense, Government, and Enterprise Organizations

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CineMassive Displays, LLC ("CineMassive"), an industry leader in delivering visual collaboration solutions for mission-critical environments, for US$30 million, US$15 million of which was paid by the issuance of common shares.

Full details of the transaction are available in the June 30, 2021press release announcing Haivision's agreement to acquire CineMassive.

"With this acquisition, we're combining the power of real-time secure video networking and data visualization to create a unique offering in the market that addresses the mission-critical challenges of complex situations like cybersecurity, network, and physical threats," said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. "This will offer our customers a secure, global common operating picture from a single vendor which is critical for collaboration in global security operations centers, joint and tactical operations centers, public safety operations centers, and control rooms."

This acquisition of CineMassive increases Haivision's footprint within the defense, government, and enterprise markets, extends its leadership in secure live video networks by including real-time data visualization in support of mission-critical decision making, and continues the company's focus on IT compliance, security, industry standards, and government certifications.

About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision makng. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

About CineMassive
Founded in 2005 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, CineMassive is an industry leader in delivering high-performance visual collaboration solutions for mission-critical environments. Backed by world-class innovation, technology development, and a forward-thinking design approach, CineMassive solutions meet even the most complex project requirements. Tested and proven in the world's most demanding environments, CineMassive technology is trusted by every branch of the US Armed Services, leading research universities, and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at cinemassive.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-completes-acquisition-of-cinemassive-301348794.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

04.08.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
04.08.21 Moeller-Maersk schraubt Jahresprognose nach oben
04.08.21 Marktüberblick: BMW nach Zahlen unter Druck
04.08.21 SMI klettert erstmals über 12.200 Punkte
04.08.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Der Index wird weiterhin von den Käufern dominiert / Credit Suisse – Bodenbildungsformation
03.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Snap Inc
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Bitcoin-Mining: Malaysische Polizei deckt grossen Stromdiebstahl auf
Swiss: Mitarbeiter werden für eine Kündigung mit 100’000 Franken entlohnt
Oerlikon-Aktie schiesst hoch: Oerlikon verbucht deutlich mehr Umsätze und schreibt wieder Gewinn
Wall Street schliesst unseins -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Richtung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord kaum bewegt -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Tag schwächer
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Robinhood-Aktie schiesst über 50 Prozent nach oben: Robinhood-Aktie kurzzeitig vom Handel ausgesetzt
Nikola-Aktie in Rot: Nikola übertrifft die Erwartungen - Macht dennoch mehr Verluste als im Vorjahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit