22.04.2021 23:47:00

Haivision Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 58% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting, and each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of Haivision. Each director was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Harvey Bienenstock

15,440,623

99.60%

61,625

0.40%

Glenn E. Duval

11,233,694

72.46%

4,268,554

27.54%

Neil Hindle

15,442,423

99.61%

59,825

0.39%

Sidney Horn

15,490,513

99.92%

11,735

0.08%

Robin M. Rush

15,440,142

99.60%

62,106

0.40%

Julie Tremblay

15,490,163

99.92%

12,085

0.08%

Miroslav Wicha

15,497,588

99.97%

4,660

0.03%

Haivision's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

