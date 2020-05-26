Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 22:44:00

Hairlaya Introduces Double-Drawn Extensions

DALLAS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairlaya, the leading provider of 100% Remy human hair extensions, announced their launch of double-drawn hair extensions in 19 new colors.

Hairlaya, the most comfortable hand-tied hair extension (PRNewsfoto/Hairlaya)

Hairlaya's new double-drawn extensions are the finest, highest quality extensions on the market. Hairlaya's team worked passionately to create the best possible experience for their clients. Hairlaya extensions are always 100% Remy human hair, never synthetic.

"I purchased the 22" darkest brown hair. The hair quality is amazing! I cannot wait for the double drawn hair wefts! Customer service is super helpful! I will be speaking to them tomorrow to help me find my perfect color match!" said one reviewer.

Hairlaya hair extensions are hand-tied and installed by certified stylists to give clients natural-looking hair. The double-drawn technique used on the extensions allows the hair to remain soft and smooth through washing, styling and more. There are 19 colors to choose from, allowing every client to find their perfect match.

Hairlaya extensions are available for purchase at www.hairlaya.com and at participating salons.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hairlaya-introduces-double-drawn-extensions-301065539.html

SOURCE Hairlaya

