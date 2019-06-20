Hair Transplants: Worldwide Market Insight Report, 2019 -- Higher Demand for Less Invasive Restoration Procedures

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Transplants: Worldwide Market Insight Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ARTAS system for hair transplant is gaining popularity as it provides a minimally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. The procedure also has a faster recovery time. Furthermore, robotic assistance provided by the ARTAS System enables complicated, repetitive and tedious task of dissecting hair grafts with less fatigue and greater productivity.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global hair transplantation market with a focus on leading markets such as The US, Turkey, and India. Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for hair transplantation, owing to its low-cost hair transplant treatment procedure.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global hair transplant market.



The report has been segmented as follows:



Market Segmentation - Methodology

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Market Segmentation - Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Stem Cell Therapy

Geographical Coverage

North America - The US

- The US Europe - Turkey

- Asia Pacific - India

Key Vendors

Restoration Robotics Inc.

Bernstein Medical (US)

Bosley Cole Instruments

Medicamat

Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

