Haig Partners Co-Authors National Automobile Dealers Association Buy-Sell Guide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC is pleased to have co-authored the National Automobile Dealers Association's (NADA) "A Dealer Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership." The other author was Kerrigan Advisors, LLC.

Haig Partners is pleased to have co-authored NADA's "A Dealer Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership."

NADA is recognized as the leading organization to new auto and truck retail dealers nationwide. Established in 1917, today NADA represents almost 16,500 new car and truck dealers with 32,500 domestic and international franchises. "A Dealer Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership" maps out the process and steps dealers must consider, with the goal of identifying questions or hurdles dealers need to overcome to have a successful transaction.

Since 1996 the team at Haig Partners has completed more than 268 dealership transactions representing over 500 dealerships totaling over $7.5B. "We are honored to share our collective body of knowledge as a co-author to the NADA Buy-Sell Guide along with Kerrigan Advisors, another well-respected firm in our industry," commented Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "Buying or selling a dealership is a difficult and complex process. There are dozens of steps along the way and a mistake can cost millions of dollars and possibly result in failure. We hope this guide will help all NADA members to be more successful in their buy-sell transactions. And the timing is ideal since the buy-sell market is highly active today. The team at Haig Partners is grateful to NADA for its trust in our buy-sell expertise."

To learn more about the NADA Buy-Sell Guide visit www.nada.org.

To learn more about the buy-sell market or our expertise please visit www.haigpartners.com or contact Alan Haig at (954) 646-8921 or alan@haigpartners.com.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 268 dealership transactions for over 500 dealerships totaling over $7.5 billion, more than any other team in the industry. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations. The latest Haig Report is available here.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haig-partners-co-authors-national-automobile-dealers-association-buy-sell-guide-301221529.html

SOURCE Haig Partners LLC