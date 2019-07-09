09.07.2019 11:44:00

Haier Philippines reaches 112 percent of target sales volume in first half of 2019

BEIJING, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- China's home appliances giant Haier has been improving its global strategy and provided more choices of diversified products as well as intimate services to Filipino consumers since it stepped into the Philippines market in 2012.

In the first half of 2019, Haier Philippines completed 112 percent of its target sales volume, up 20 percent year on year. Sales of high-end products such as self-cleaning air conditioners reached new record-high. Six of Philippines' seven major sales channels cooperated with Haier, making Haier a mainstream brand in core sales channels.

Enough care has been taken by Haier to customize and localize its products to meet Filipino customers' needs and suit the local conditions there. One such attempt occurred in kitchen appliances. Haier innovated the large-capacity gas oven in the Philippines, which received an immediate acceptance when introduced to the market.

Additionally, Haier Philippines has always attached importance to the expansion of localization and is committed to cultivating young people in the Philippines. According to Haier's management philosophy, everyone is the master of their own position, even when he is just a fresh graduate.

Moreover, to seize the high-end and intelligent home appliance trends, Haier will further strengthen its overseas layout and product optimization, and will maintain close cooperation with relevant Philippine companies and departments to prepare better Haier products and service.

When making rapid progress in business, Haier Philippines also paid much attention to public welfare undertaking.

Recently, the Haier Philippines team held a special birthday party for children who lived in welfare houses and donated color TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances as well as living and school supplies to these children.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-philippines-reaches-112-percent-of-target-sales-volume-in-first-half-of-2019-300881461.html

SOURCE Haier

