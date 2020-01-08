Haier Defines the Future of Smart Homes at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group (600690:Shanghai), China's largest consumer electronics and home appliance producer, ushered in next-generation living with its revolutionary smart home experiences ecosystem at the CES 2020 Haier booth in Las Vegas, Nevada. Haier's visionary look at the future draws upon more than 40 products across Haier's portfolio of brands, allowing for infinite customization based on user scenarios.

Smart home is a leading topic during the event, with a variety of global brands showcasing their latest appliances and products. Among the slew of new products, Haier stands out with its unique approach to smart home living and its groundbreaking ecosystem.

"Haier has always strived to be the industry leader and push the boundaries of possibility. Our ecosystem brings together cutting-edge smart home appliances from our extensive brand portfolio, enabling more families to enjoy a good life powered by IoT technology." said Huang Cheng, Creative Director of Haier Smart Home.

The smart home trend has exploded in recent years, and smart home products have been developed for almost every room in the household. Haier, takes the opportunity to showcase a new smart home reality for consumers around the world. Rather than purely developing products, Haier's ecosystem allows users to tailor their personal smart home experience freely.

At the Haier booth, a hologram video transported visitors to a vision of the future, where IoT connects all devices in the home. Meanwhile, Haier's Smarter Life space highlighted the extensive functionality and design possibilities of the Haier ecosystem. Using the system, Haier demonstrated how each room could be customized to a consumer's requirements and budget, from a Smart Closet to Smart Living Room or Kitchen.

In one scenario, homeowners seeking to improve security could install a smart security camera, lock and sensor for as little as a few hundred dollars. Meanwhile, those looking for a complete smart experience can design every room in their home using products from Haier's smart home product portfolio. For example, a home for the elderly and disabled can be fitted with an easy-to-use Smart Kitchen that monitors and automatically turns off the water and gas, and a Smart Closet that automatically stores wheelchairs.

The Haier vision also supports green and healthy living. In Haier's future Smart Kitchen, consumers can use a Haier PAD to identify the origin and date of ingredients, view recipes and select seasonal produce.

Established in 2019, Haier Smart Home has gained widespread popularity worldwide. To date, its ecosystem boasts around 20 million users globally, of which 13.3 million are in Asia, 4.16 million are in America, 1.4 million are in Europe and 1 million are in Australia. Haier Smart Home is part of the sixth era of Haier Group's brand ecosystem strategy announced during its 35th Anniversary Group Annual Meeting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063273/Haier_Smart_Home_CES.jpg