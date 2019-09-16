Hahn Air Birthday Competition: One Lucky Agent Wins a Flight to Anywhere in the World

DREIEICH, Germany, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn Air announced an exclusive competition for travel agents worldwide: all participants who solve a hidden object game have the chance to win a ticket worth EUR 5,000 which can be used for a trip to literally anywhere in the world. The competition starts today, 16th September (16.9.), and therefore coincides with airline prefix code of the German airline and leading ticketing expert (169). Travel agents have 169 hours to participate (from 16th September at 12:01 a.m. CET until 23rdSeptember 2019 at 1:00 a.m. CET).

The competition is one of many activities which take place this year to celebrate Hahn Air's 20th anniversary of providing ticketing solutions to travel agents around the world. "Since we started our ticketing business two decades ago, our network has grown to reach over 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets", said Kimberley Long, Vice President Sales and Agency Distribution. "With our birthday competition, we would like to thank travel agents around the world for their loyalty and trust."

To enter the lucky draw to win the prize, travel agents need to complete a fun "hidden object" game on Hahn Air's website. The game's objective is to find Hahn Air's mascot Martin, the smart travel agent, and count how many times he can be spotted in a colourful picture of an airport showing various lively airport-typical scenes. The lucky winner will receive a grand prize of EUR 5,000 in the form of a preloaded HR e-Payment (UATP) card that can be used towards a flight issued on a HR-169 ticket to any destination in the world. On top, the prize offers great flexibility: the winning travel agent can use the preloaded HR e-Payment card to pay for any number of flights and passengers, up to the value of EUR 5,000. Terms and conditions are specified on the Hahn Air website.

Travel agents can access the competition by logging into their Hahn Air account on www.hahnair.com/games. Agents without an existing account can also take part by registering first. The winner will be announced on the Hahn Air website on 26thSeptember 2019.

About Hahn Air

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. Since 1999 it offers indirect distribution services to other airlines and thus provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets. With 20 years of experience, the company has established itself as the market leader. Today, Hahn Air's partner network encompasses more than 350 partner airlines.

Hahn Air offers its distribution services exclusively to transportation companies and ticketing solutions to travel agents only. However, travellers benefit as well, as they can choose from more carriers, more routes and more destinations. Every year millions of passengers travel between 4,000 locations using Hahn Air's HR-169 tickets. It is the first and only airline worldwide that offers free and comprehensive reimbursement in case of insolvency of the operating carrier. Hahn Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and a globally connected stakeholder playing a leading role in the airline industry.

Hahn Air is 100% owned by the Hahn Air Group, an international corporation based in Dreieich near Frankfurt, Germany. The fleet of Hahn Air Lines operates out of the airports Dusseldorf and Frankfurt Egelsbach. The Group, which has offices around the world, including Minneapolis, Montevideo, Casablanca, New Delhi, Manila and Johannesburg, achieves an annual global turnover of approximately 1 billion USD for its clients.

