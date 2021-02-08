Hagerty Partners with Shift Up Now Racing to Support Female Athletes in Motorsports

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Racers Loni Unser and Hannah Grisham hit the high-banks in their Mazda MX-5s at legendary Daytona International Speedway during January's 24-hour race weekend. The MX-5 Cup was the first race of the year to feature competitors from a new partnership between Hagerty and Shift Up Now to support female athletes in racing.

Shift Up Now's mission is to ensure more female athletes are funded in top seats in motorsports while inspiring courage and confidence in younger fans. The partnership supports six female athletes competing in a wide range of series during the 2021 racing season. The roster includes:

Loni Unser (22) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5

(22) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5 Shea Holbrook (30) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, team manager

(30) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, team manager Sarah Montgomery (26) - World Racing League, Porsche Cayman

(26) - World Racing League, Porsche Cayman Michele Abbate (32) – Trans Am TA2, Chevrolet Camaro

(32) – Trans Am TA2, Chevrolet Camaro Hannah Grisham (20) – MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5

(20) – MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5 Emily Linscott (18) – F4 US Championship

"At Shift Up Now, we aspire to help provide funding and opportunities to talented female racers, who will then go on to inspire the future generation of female racers," said Pippa Mann, President of Shift Up Now. "Shea Holbook and I are very proud to have Hagerty join us, as one of the partners to help these racers continue to chase their dreams in 2021."

"From open-wheel F4 racers to MX-5 cup cars and the Trans Am series, the kinetic energy of this partnership is palpable," said Justin Moreno, Vice President of Digital Media & Marketing Strategy at Hagerty. "We're out here for two reasons – to drive positive change in the world and keep driving alive for car lovers. Our time spent with the Shift Up Now team during the Daytona race weekend only furthered our belief that by working together we can bring more talented athletes into the sport. We share the same passion and our objectives could not be more aligned."

For fans interested in watching the race action, tune in to NBCSN on Wednesday, February 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

Media Contact

Kevin Fisher, kfisher@hagerty.com , 231-941-7477

Bobby Hammelman, bhammelman@id-pr.com , 713-582-7576

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-partners-with-shift-up-now-racing-to-support-female-athletes-in-motorsports-301224085.html

SOURCE Hagerty