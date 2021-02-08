SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’298 0.5%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0829 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 38’727 10.6%  Dollar 0.8986 0.0%  Öl 60.6 1.6% 
08.02.2021 18:25:00

Hagerty Partners with Shift Up Now Racing to Support Female Athletes in Motorsports

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Racers Loni Unser and Hannah Grisham hit the high-banks in their Mazda MX-5s at legendary Daytona International Speedway during January's 24-hour race weekend. The MX-5 Cup was the first race of the year to feature competitors from a new partnership between Hagerty and Shift Up Now to support female athletes in racing.

Hagerty is proud to partner with Shift Up Now Athletes for the 2021 racing season. Clockwise from upper left: Hannah Grisham, Michele Abbate, Emily Linscott, Loni Unser, Sarah Montgomery and Shea Holbrook.

Shift Up Now's mission is to ensure more female athletes are funded in top seats in motorsports while inspiring courage and confidence in younger fans. The partnership supports six female athletes competing in a wide range of series during the 2021 racing season. The roster includes:

  • Loni Unser (22) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5
  • Shea Holbrook (30) – World Racing League, Porsche Boxster; MX-5 Cup, team manager
  • Sarah Montgomery (26) - World Racing League, Porsche Cayman
  • Michele Abbate (32) – Trans Am TA2, Chevrolet Camaro
  • Hannah Grisham (20) – MX-5 Cup, Mazda MX-5
  • Emily Linscott (18) – F4 US Championship

"At Shift Up Now, we aspire to help provide funding and opportunities to talented female racers, who will then go on to inspire the future generation of female racers," said Pippa Mann, President of Shift Up Now. "Shea Holbook and I are very proud to have Hagerty join us, as one of the partners to help these racers continue to chase their dreams in 2021."

"From open-wheel F4 racers to MX-5 cup cars and the Trans Am series, the kinetic energy of this partnership is palpable," said Justin Moreno, Vice President of Digital Media & Marketing Strategy at Hagerty. "We're out here for two reasons – to drive positive change in the world and keep driving alive for car lovers. Our time spent with the Shift Up Now team during the Daytona race weekend only furthered our belief that by working together we can bring more talented athletes into the sport. We share the same passion and our objectives could not be more aligned."

For fans interested in watching the race action, tune in to NBCSN on Wednesday, February 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare,Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

Media Contact
Kevin Fisher, kfisher@hagerty.com, 231-941-7477
Bobby Hammelman, bhammelman@id-pr.com, 713-582-7576

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-partners-with-shift-up-now-racing-to-support-female-athletes-in-motorsports-301224085.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit