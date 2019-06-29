29.06.2019 02:03:00

Hagens Berman Reminds Momo Inc. (MOMO) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) of the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Marchand v. Momo Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-04433, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Momo securities between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered in excess of $50,000 in losses you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/MOMO

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

MOMO@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of Momo's procedures and controls for financial reporting and whether Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, complied with Chinese regulations.  The price of Momo shares sharply declined following reports of illicit financial reporting practices at the Company and regulators' required removal of the Tantan app from certain app stores.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about Momo's internal controls for financial reporting and compliance with relevant laws and regulations," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Momo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MOMO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-reminds-momo-inc-momo-investors-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-encourages-investors-who-suffered-50-000-losses-to-contact-the-firm-300878079.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.06.19
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
28.06.19
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
28.06.19
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
28.06.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
Bitcoin nimmt Kurs auf 14'000-Dollar-Marke
Kuros-Aktie bricht ein: Ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung erneut Kapitalerhöhung vorgeschlagen
Dow geht um Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- SMI geht etwas gester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Boeing-Aktie verliert: Neues Softwareproblem bei der Boeing 737 Max
Hat Blockchain-Tracking das Potenzial, die Cannabis-Branche zu revolutionieren?
Deutsche Bank-Aktie legt deutlich zu: US-Stresstest gemeistert - 750 Jobs werden abgebaut
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
New-Venturetec-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: VRP Peter Friedli stimmt Liquidation zu
KW 26: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigen sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB