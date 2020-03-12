+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 01:32:00

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Investors Who Have Suffered Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Mar. 10, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INO

Contact An Attorney Now:

INO@hbsslaw.com 


844-916-0895

Inovio (INO) Investigation:

The investigation concerns whether Inovio misled investors concerning its INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Inovio announced its collaboration with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co. in developing INO-4800. Shortly thereafter, the Company announced that it would be doubling the size of its at-the-market equity offering from $100 million to $200 million.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Inovio announced that it had developed a vaccine for the novel coronavirus within three hours of gaining access to its genetic sequence. Dr. Trevor Smith, Inovio's Director of Research and Development, stated, "We have an algorithm which we designed, and we put the DNA sequence into our algorithm and came up with the vaccine in that short amount of time." For the next several weeks, Inovio repeated this claim, including on Mar. 2, 2020 at the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the White House.

Inovio's stock price skyrocketed nearly 500%, reaching a high of $19.36 on Mar. 9, 2020.

But on Mar. 9, 2020, Citron Research tweeted, "SEC should immediately HALT this stock and investigate the ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in 3 hours." On this news, Inovio shares plummeted $4.26, or 30%, erasing over $580 million in shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Inovio falsely promoted INO-4800," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Inovio and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Inovio should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email INO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-urges-inovio-pharmaceuticals-ino-investors-who-have-suffered-significant-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-301021931.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

