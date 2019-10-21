+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 23:31:00

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, REMINDS PARETEUM (TEUM) INVESTORS OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud at Pareteum, Investors with $100K+ Losses Should C...

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.  The firm urges TEUM investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period:  Before Oct. 15, 2019

Sign Up Now:  www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TEUM 

Contact An Attorney Immediately:

TEUM@hbsslaw.com


510-725-3000

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Investigation:

The firm's investigation concerns the accuracy of the Company's reported financial results.

On June 7, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report questioning the propriety of Pareteum's accounting and statements about its backlog, backlog conversion rates, and receivables.  The report concluded, "[w]e see massive downside potential and believe the stock is completely uninvestible."   

Next, on June 25, 2019, Viceroy Research Group published a report identifying several sources of "uncollectable" revenue presented in Pareteum's financial results, concluding that "total revenue is overstated by 42%." 

Then, on August 26, 2019, cash-strapped Pareteum announced that as a condition of obtaining $2.5 million in financing, the Company was forced to issue 750,000 shares to its senior secured creditor, thereby diluting existing shareholders.

On October 15, 2019, the Company announced the termination of Pareteum's Chief Operating Officer Denis McCarthy, who reportedly played a central role in disseminating the Company's 36-Month-Contract-Backlog, the metric under intense scrutiny.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the company inflated its reported revenues," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pareteum should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TEUM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-reminds-pareteum-teum-investors-of-ongoing-investigation-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-at-pareteum-investors-with-100k-losses-should-contact-firm-now-300942342.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
14:31
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
14:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB