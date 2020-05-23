23.05.2020 05:16:00

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) to submit their losses now. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Period: Feb. 6, 2019May 17, 2019
Visit: hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FSCT 
Contact An Attorney Now: FSCT@hbsslaw.com 
                                              844-916-0895 

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Forescout falsely touted the $1.9 billion sale of the Company, while concealing material adverse information about Forescout's financial outlook from its buyer, Advent International.

On Feb. 6, 2020, the Company announced that it had agreed to be purchased by Advent for $1.9 billion, or $33.00 per share, representing a 18% premium over the prior day's closing price.

The deal was subsequently approved by shareholders on Apr. 23, 2020.

But on Apr. 30, 2020, Spruce Point wrote to Advent, urging it to cancel its purchase of Forescout, noting Forescout may not have shared internal financial forecasts, including the Company's first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance.

Then, on May 12, 2020, Spruce Point wrote again to Advent providing commentary on Forescout's newly-released Q1 results, which affirmed a pessimistic revenue projection and disclosed a restructuring and credit revolver drawdown event.  Spruce Point concluded that "We remain concerned that Forescout executives may have been aware of the emergence of dramatic, Company-altering headwinds which it never divulged to prospective acquirers, including you."

Finally, on May 18, 2020, Forescout announced that Advent had terminated the acquisition.  This news drove the price of Forescout shares sharply lower that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Forescout intentionally misled investors about matters concerning the acquisition by Advent," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Forescout and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Forescout Technologies should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FSCT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-encourages-forescout-technologies-fsct-investors-with-significant-losses-to-contact-firm-301064613.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Alibaba mit Gewinneinbruch in Corona-Krise - Aktie verliert
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
"Fast wie ein Lauffeuer": Erfolg der Apple AirPods offenbar grösser als erhofft
Clariant-Aktie verlustreich: Clariant erhält Auftrag für Prozesskatalysatoren aus dem Nahen Osten
NVIDIA profitiert von starkem Geschäft mit Rechenzentren - Aktie vorbörslich fester
US-Botschafter McMullen: Lonza "perfektes Beispiel" für gute Zusammenarbeit
KW 21: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB