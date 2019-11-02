+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
02.11.2019 03:17:00

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Exelon Corporation (EXC) Investors with $50K Plus Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  The firm has opened an investigation into Exelon and investors may have valuable claims against the company and its senior management for violations of federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 1, 2019

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EXC

Contact An Attorney Now:

EXC@hbsslaw.com


510-725-3000

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Exelon adequately disclosed the legality and financial impact of its lobbying activities.

Exelon is an energy company that owns utilities in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as well as Commonwealth Edison ("ComEd") in Chicago.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the company and ComEd had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon's lobbying activities in Illinois.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed that it and ComEd had received a second grand jury subpoena concerning its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

Less than a week later, on Oct. 15, 2019, Exelon announced the sudden exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Sr. EVP and CEO of Exelon Utilities.  Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore's abrupt resignation as "being directly related to each other."

Finally, on Oct. 31, 2019, the Company announced the SEC had now opened an investigation into the Company's lobbying activities.  Significantly, when asked by analysts, Exelon's CEO Chris Crane declined to respond whether the investigations into Exelon and ComEd's practices went beyond Illinois.

In response to these disclosures, the price of Exelon shares has dropped precipitously.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Exelon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EXC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-exelon-corporation-exc-investors-with-50k-plus-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-300950239.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.11.19
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
01.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Milliarden-Deal perfekt: Google kauft Fitbit
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt
Chinas Elektroauto-Markt: Gigafactory Shanghai wichtig für Tesla
Pinterest-Aktie im Sinkflug: Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz unter Erwartungen
US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Clariant schliesst Verkauf des Healthcare-Packaging-Geschäfts ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein leichtes Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB